HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Kohli, Rohit hit the nets hard ahead of NZ ODIs

PIX: Kohli, Rohit hit the nets hard ahead of NZ ODIs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 09, 2026 21:27 IST

x

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma spent nearly one-and-a-half hours against Indian pacers, spinners and throw down specialists. Photograph: BCCI/X

Senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma looked in good touch as India went through a rigorous training session in Vadodara on Friday, ahead of their three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

The ODI series starting here on Sunday will be followed by a long T20 season, which includes a five-match series against the Kiwis, the T20 World Cup and then the Indian Premier League.

Both Kohli and Rohit spent nearly one-and-a-half hours against Indian pacers, spinners and throw down specialists after playing two matches each in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

 

Having struck 77 and 131 in the two matches of the premier domestic competition, Kohli went hard against the Indian spinners and pacers alike. Some variable bounce against the throw down specialists in one of the nets did challenge the batting superstar further.

However, India's middle-order mainstay Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, as well as pacer Mohammed Siraj weren't a part of the three-hour training session, having played for their respective state teams in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday.

The trio will be linking up with the team late in the evening on Friday.

India captain Shubman Gill also went through his training drills and batting in the nets with comfort, having missed the last two T20Is against South Africa late in December due to a toe injury.

The team had trained at the BCA Stadium at Kotambi here on Thursday as well at the venue set to host its first-ever men's international game.

KL Rahul

Shubman Gill

Harshit Rana

Kuldeep Yadav

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Honey Singh Brings the House Down at DY Patil
Honey Singh Brings the House Down at DY Patil
Gill's 'insane' Test prep move gets backing
Gill's 'insane' Test prep move gets backing
'Indian agent' tag on Tamim divides Bangladesh cricket
'Indian agent' tag on Tamim divides Bangladesh cricket
India Boycott Could Hurt Bangladesh: Tamim Warns BCB
India Boycott Could Hurt Bangladesh: Tamim Warns BCB
Gaikwad's Record-Breaking Reply To Selectors
Gaikwad's Record-Breaking Reply To Selectors

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

webstory image 2

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 3

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

VIDEOS

Mamata leads protest march in Kolkata over ED action on I-PAC2:07

Mamata leads protest march in Kolkata over ED action on...

Watch! Venezuelan-American Journo claims Maduro's arrest 'turning point'9:00

Watch! Venezuelan-American Journo claims Maduro's arrest...

Nia Sharma dazzles in white dress0:34

Nia Sharma dazzles in white dress

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO