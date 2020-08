August 20, 2020 15:15 IST

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal and K L Rahul. Photograph: Kings XI Punjab/Twitter

Kings XI Punjab on Thursday became the first IPL franchise to fly to Dubai.

Karnataka and Kings XI buddies K L Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were seen masked up and set for the flight.

'Make some noise for the desi boys!' Kings XI posted on its Twitter handle.

Kings XI pacer Mohammed Shami shared a collage of pix.

'Apne Munde, off to Dubai,'Shami noted alongside the pix.