PIX: Juhi goes green with 'Runs to Roots' drive

May 24, 2025
May 24, 2025 20:43 IST

IMAGE: Spearheaded by co-owner Juhi Chawla, the 'Runs to Roots' initiative aims at planting one tree for every run Kolkata Knight Riders score during an IPL season. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Kolkata Knight Riders/X

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) commenced the 2025 edition of their environmental initiative 'Runs to Roots', with a tree planting ceremony at Banabitan Biodiversity Park in Kolkata.

The franchise co-owner Juhi Chawla led the event alongside players Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Anukul Roy.

Over the years, KKR has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to environmental conservation through various initiatives. What began in 2017 as 'Plant a 6' has evolved into 'Runs to Roots' in 2024 to create a larger impact, with the team now planting one tree for every run scored during an IPL season.

The 2024 initiative resulted in 2,667 new trees across the region, matching the team's total run tally for the season.

"Cricket has always brought people together across India, and with 'Runs to Roots,' we're using that shared passion to give back to the planet. Every run scored by our players this season will directly contribute to planting trees - real action for a greener future," said Juhi as quoted from a release by KKR.

"Each sapling is a step towards cleaner air, healthier communities, and a more sustainable tomorrow. I'm proud that KKR is taking responsibility beyond the game, showing leadership where it matters most," she added.

"At KKR, excellence extends beyond cricket," remarked KKR CEO Venky Mysore.

"The 'Runs to Roots' initiative represents our philosophy of using our platform responsibly. By converting our sporting achievements into tangible environmental impact, we're creating a legacy that will benefit generations to come. We hope to surpass last year's numbers both in runs scored and trees planted," he added.

 

According to the release, the initiative highlights KKR's focus on preserving urban green spaces in Kolkata and beyond. As the IPL 2025 season progresses, fans can track the growing environmental impact of each KKR match, transforming every cricket statistic into a measure of positive ecological change, it said.

Indian Premier League 2025

