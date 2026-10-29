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Fit-again Ishan Kishan back in nets, India eye rotation for 4th T20I

October 29, 2026 14:01 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Fit-again Ishan Kishan has rejoined net practice, signalling his potential return as India look to rotate the squad for the 4th T20I.

Ishan Kishan bats in the nets at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan bats in the nets at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Ishan Kishan has returned to net practice after recovering from a low-grade right adductor strain.
  • India has already secured an unassailable 3-0 lead in the T20I series against New Zealand.
  • The team is expected to rotate its playing XI for the 4th T20I, potentially resting key players.
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has taken only one wicket in three matches, might be replaced by Kuldeep Yadav or Varun Chakravarthy.
 

Fit-again Ishan Kishan was back in nets as the Indian cricket team trained in right earnest in Auckland on Thursday.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Indian team will look to continue to ride the winning momentum in Auckland having taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the T20I series on Tuesday with a massive win in Wellington.

Kishan's Return and Squad Rotation

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at training, Photograph: BCCI

Kishan, who missed the 2nd and 3rd T20Is due to a low-grade right adductor strain sustained during the first T20I of the series, was seen in his elements, bringing out some powerful shots in the nets.

Opening the innings, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a 19-ball 45 in the 3rd T20I on Tuesday and may just keep his place in the team.

Bowling Changes Expected

Kuldeep Yadav at practice

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav at practice. Photograph: BCCI

With the series in the bag, India are expected to rotate the XI, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who returned to the team after four years, has picked only one wicket in the first three T20Is.

Varun Chakravarthy in the nets  

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy will fancy his chances to play. Photograph: BCCI

Bhuvi was conspicuous by his absence at the nets on Thursday, and speculations are rife that he may make way for either Kuldeep Yadav or Varun Chakravarthy for the 4th T20I. Neither of the leg spinners have featured in the series thus far.

More News Coverage

Ishan KishanIndiaAucklandKuldeep YadavVarun Chakravarthy

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