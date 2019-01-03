PIX: India fans decorate SCG in tricolour!

January 03, 2019 17:45 IST

IMAGE: The Bharat Army in all their splendour at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Day 1 of the 4th Test in Sydney on Thursday. Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images

Shouts of 'India, India'! echoed around the Sydney Cricket Ground as scores of India fans, including the famous 'Bharat Army', arrived at the stadium to watch the fourth and final Test in Sydney on Thursday.

IMAGE: Indian fans enjoy the action on Day 1 of the 4th Test in Sydney on Thursday. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The crowds got their money's worth as Cheteshwar Pujara struck a patient century as India ended the day at 303 for 4.

Pujara was well supported by Mayank Agarwal (77) and later by Hanuma Vihari (39 n.o.) as India took the honours on the opening day of the Test.

IMAGE: An Indian fan celebrates on Day 1 of the 4th Test at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Thursday. Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images

While the runs flowed freely off the bats of Indians, the crowds were also treated to bouts of fiery bowling from the Aussies -- Agarwal was hit on the helmet, while Pujara was struck on the shoulder off a Mitchell Stark delivery in the third session.

In legendary Aussie cricket commentator Bill Lawry's words: 'It's all happening at the SCG' and we bet the fans were only glad to have witnessed the keen contest between bat and ball.