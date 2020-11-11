News
Finch & Co to don special jersey for India T20Is

Finch & Co to don special jersey for India T20Is

By Rediff Cricket
November 11, 2020 16:15 IST
Australia pacer Mitchell Starc models the new jersey that will be worn during the T20Is against India

IMAGE: Australia pacer Mitchell Starc models the new jersey that will be worn during the T20Is against India. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Cricket Australia/Twitter
 

Aaron Finch and his boys will have something new to show when they step on to the field to face India in the T20I series starting December 4.

It has nothing to do with their cricketing skills, but something more sartorial.

Cricket Australia dropped newly designed jerseys for the Australian men's cricket team and they are just wow!

The design, a collaboration between manufacturer ASICS and two Indigenous women, Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Hagen, is an ode to the ancestors and past, present and future aboriginal cricketers and showcase Australia's indigenous heritage.

The new designs on the Australian jersey

'The Australian men's team will celebrate our First Nations people this summer by wearing this incredible Indigenous playing shirt for the entirety of the #AUSvIND Dettol T20 series!' CA tweeted alongside a picture of Mitchell Starc wearing the jersey on Wednesday.

'Designed by Aunty Fiona Clarke & Courtney Hagen, our Aussie men's Indigenous shirt pays tribute to the 1868 cricket team, who made a three-month journey from Australia to the UK by sea, playing 47 matches at some of the most famous grounds in world cricket!' CA added.

India's tour to Australia includes a three-match ODI series, a three-match T20 series and a four-Test series.

