Fans Turn Up Heat Ahead of India-Pakistan Clash in Colombo

Fans gather in huge numbers at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium ahead of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash, with confidence and emotions running high on both sides.

IMAGE: An Indian fan dressed in an Indian Air Force uniform, his beard painted in the tri-colour, waits outside the L Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, ahead of the India-Pakistan match on Sunday. Photograph: ANI/X

Cricket fever gripped Colombo on Sunday as fans thronged the R. Premadasa Stadium hours before the high-stakes India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India take on Salman Agha’s Pakistan in their third group-stage match, with both sides riding high on two wins from two games.

Supporters from both nations travelled in large numbers, adding colour and noise to the build-up.

IMAGE: A vendor selling arm bands outside the stadium ahead of the India-Pakistan match. Photograph: ANI/X

Kuldeep Singh, who travelled from India, said the excitement was irresistible.

"The excitement has pulled me to come here all the way from India. We have full belief that India will win, like they always have in the past," he told ANI.

IMAGE: India-Pakistan cricket jerseys on sale outside the stadium in Colombo. Photograph: ANI/X

Another Indian fan, Mohammad Afsar, said he was keen to watch opener Abhishek Sharma in action.

"There’s a lot of excitement. If you look at the last 10–15 years, we have won. We are excited to see Abhishek Sharma," he said.

IMAGE: A Pakistan cricket fan gets his face painted outside the stadium in Colombo. Photograph: ANI/X

Confidence was equally high in the Pakistan camp. One supporter warned that India’s “overconfidence” could prove costly and insisted Pakistan would dominate.

In Mumbai, young fan Nirak Ghare predicted a tough but entertaining contest. "India will bat first and play good cricket. The game will be tough, but India will play well as usual," he said.

Several Indian fans also reiterated their stance on not shaking hands with Pakistan players, saying sports should continue but emotions remain high.

From Kolkata, Farhan said India are the stronger T20 side and tipped them to prevail, while Sandeep Pote called it a “high-voltage match” that promises entertainment.

Manoj Reddy in Delhi summed up the mood: “We are super excited about this match. It’s good the game is happening, and we have high hopes for the Indian team.”

Both teams have four points from two matches. India, after wins over the USA and Namibia, top Group A with a Net Run Rate of +3.050, while Pakistan — victorious against the Netherlands and USA — sit second with an NRR of +0.932.