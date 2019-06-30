PIX: England come good as India taste first defeat this World Cup

June 30, 2019 23:32 IST

IMAGE: England's Liam Plunkett celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's Hardik Pandya during their ICC World Cup group stage match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Clinical England beat India by 31 runs at Edgbaston on Sunday to take them back in the top-four in the points table, giving themselves a shot at the semis spot.

England opener Jonny Bairstow (111) scored a century and partnered Jason Roy to give the team a good start before Ben Stokes (79) did well at the back-end to prop the total to 337 for 7 in their 50 overs.

Mohamed Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 5 for 69.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma put on a 138-run partnership for the second wicket. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Chasing 338 for victory, India started off wobbly after KL Rahul edged the ball to Woakes who took a return catch on his follow-through.

But then India fought back slowly as opener Rohit Sharma scored a fine 102 runs while captain Virat Kohli scored his fifth consecutive half century.

IMAGE: Chris Woakes dives to take a catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

But faced with a climbing run rate in the final overs, India kept losing wickets at key intervals and finally ended their chase at 306-5 as they suffered their first defeat in the World Cup.

This is the first time that England has beaten India at the World Cup since 1992.

IMAGE: England opener Jonny Bairstow celebrates on completing his century against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Sunday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Ton-up Jonny Bairstow's scathing attack on spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Singh headlined a dominant English batting performance, leaving India with a tough 338-run chase in a World Cup encounter in Birmingham on Sunday.

Bairstow (111 off 109 balls), along with fit-again Jason Roy (66 off 57 balls), added 160 for the first wicket on a track where Kuldeep (1/72 in 10 overs) and Chahal (0/88 in 10 overs) had a forgettable day.

Ben Stokes (79 off 54 balls) then used the platform to give the total an imposing look in a do-or-ie game for the hosts.

Mohammed Shami (5 for 69) got his maiden five-wicket haul but even he was taken to the cleaners in the last two overs.

IMAGE: India's Yuzvendra Chahal was taken to the cleaners by England batsmen. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Jasprit Bumrah (1/44 in 10 overs) was amazing as ever, being the only Indian bowler to finish with a sub-5 economy rate and the only maiden of the innings.

Bairstow, who stoked a controversy by taking an indirect dig at former England skippers Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen for their criticism, channelized his anger in a positive manner scoring his eighth ODI hundred.

Chahal and Kuldeep were hit for 12 fours and as many as nine sixes as they hardly got any purchase from the Edgbaston track. Incidentally, Sunday's pitch was not the one which was used during Pakistan's game against New Zealand where Kane Williamson's part-time off-breaks turned right angles.

IMAGE: Jason Roy plays a reverse sweep as India 'keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

The two spinners, who have been India's trump card were read well by Bairstow and Roy, who did not play like some of the other batsmen in the tournament have played them.

From the start, they used big strides to reach to the pitch of the deliveries and smothered the spin for the big hits. If Bairstow targeted the arc between long-on to deep mid-wicket, Roy hit the straighter sixes.

In the second Powerplay with the field spread out, one shot that England batsmen used to good effect was the reverse sweep as they exploited the short boundary on one side.

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli was left frustrated during the match against England. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

It took an impressive diving effort from substitute fielder Ravindra Jadeja in the deep to dismiss Roy off Kuldeep in the 23rd over but the platform was set by then.

Bairstow lost a bit of sting after Roy's dismissal and finally was out for 111 that had 10 fours and half a dozen sixes.

Joe Root (44 off 56 balls) dropped anchor during a 70-run stand before getting out as Stoke hit six fours and three sixes to boost the total.