PIX: Harry Brook scores 114 off 49 balls as England crush Sri Lanka in first T20I

Harry Brook's explosive century and Jos Buttler's strong fifty powered England to a dominant 119-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20 International, setting the tone for the series.

IMAGE: Harry Brook celebrates after the end of England's innings in the first Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on Tuesday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Key Points Harry Brook scored a sensational unbeaten 114 runs off just 49 balls, equalling England's second-fastest T20I century.

England posted a formidable total of 254-4, their second-highest powerplay score in T20Is contributing to the strong start.

Sri Lanka were comprehensively defeated by 119 runs, managing only 135 all out in response to England's massive target.

Young pacer Sonny Baker impressed with figures of 3-12 on his home ground, contributing significantly to Sri Lanka's collapse.

This dominant victory extends England's winning streak against Sri Lanka in T20 internationals to 13 matches, giving them a 1-0 series lead.

IMAGE: Harry Brook celebrates completing his second T20 International century, off 42 balls, and equalling the second-fastest 100 by an England player in the format. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England beat Sri Lanka by 119 runs in the first of three T20 internationals on Tuesday after a batting masterclass by opener Jos Buttler and captain Harry Brook, who hit a brilliant century off 42 balls in an unbeaten career-best 114-run knock.

The hosts set Sri Lanka a mighty target of 255 after wrapping up their innings at 254-4 but the visitors were soon struggling, ending the powerplay at 32-3 after Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara and Lahiru Udara all went cheaply.

England's Dominant Batting Display

IMAGE: Opener Jos Buttler led England's charge, scoring 80 off 44 balls, including 8 fours and 3 sixes. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

The rout continued with a steady flow of wickets as Sri Lanka reached 71-5 at the halfway mark under the floodlights compared to England's 134-1. The visitors knew they were doomed long before they started the final stand at 114-9, and were 135 all out in 19 overs.

Sonny Baker, playing on his home Southampton ground in his second T20 international, had a standout evening with the ball and ended his stint with figures of 3-12.

"I thought the performance tonight was near perfect," said Brook, who was named Player of the Match, after England beat Sri Lanka for the 13th time in a row in T20 internationals.

Brook And Buttler Lead The Charge

IMAGE: Jos Buttler is congratulated by Harry Brook after completing his half-century. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England debutant Aneurin Donald, replacing the injured Phil Salt, hit the first six of the evening at the Utilita Bowl off his fourth ball, surviving an LBW call on his second, but was caught for 12 off five balls after Sri Lanka had won the toss and opted to bowl on a dry pitch.

Brook replaced him at the crease and the rout began in an electric 128-run partnership that left the visitors wondering what had hit them. England were 90-1 at the end of the powerplay, their second highest in T20s, and Buttler reached his 50 off 29 balls.

Brook scored 30 runs in the space of one over -- a six followed by two fours, two sixes and another four off Dunith Wellalage -- and chalked up his half-century off 20 balls.

Sri Lanka's Struggle And Series Outlook

IMAGE: England fast bowler Sonny Baker, playing on his home Southampton ground in his second T20 International, had a standout evening with the ball, finishing with figures of 4-1-12-3. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Buttler's breathtaking stint ended at 80 with Wellalage taking a simple catch off leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga as England were 159-2. It was 195-3 when Tom Banton was caught by Dasun Shanaka off Dushmantha Chameera.

Brook was unstoppable, celebrating his second T20 international century and also equalling the second-fastest 100 by an England player in the format.

He ended with his highest score in T20 internationals, 114 from 49 deliveries and hit 10 fours and six sixes.

"It was a highly impressive all-round performance but Sri Lanka were very poor," commented former England captain Eoin Morgan on Sky Sports television.

England can seal the series victory in the second match of the three-game series in Cardiff on Thursday.