Home  » Cricket » PIX: Bengaluru's Rain Threatens IPL Match

PIX: Bengaluru's Rain Threatens IPL Match

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
April 18, 2025 20:11 IST

IMAGE: Bengaluru has seen its fair share of rain this season, but nothing severe enough to halt play—thanks to the stadium’s advanced sub-air drainage system. Photograph: BCCI

As rain continues to drizzle over the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, the start of Friday’s much-anticipated IPL clash between RCB and Punjab Kings is delayed.

 

BCCI officials stand on the boundary, unshielded by umbrellas, as the light rain lingers, forcing the covers to stay on. The sizeable crowd, already eager for the action, is left waiting patiently as the toss and the match itself are postponed.

While the rain may have slowed things down, there’s no need for panic. Chinnaswamy’s outfield is known for its quick drainage, and despite the intermittent showers, a thrilling cricket match is still on the cards.

Bengaluru has seen its fair share of rain this season, but nothing severe enough to halt play—thanks to the stadium’s advanced sub-air drainage system.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be hoping to end their home misfortunes today, having struggled with two losses at Chinnaswamy. Let’s hope the weather clears up soon, so we can finally get the match underway.

REDIFF CRICKET
