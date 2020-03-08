PHOTOS: Australia vs India, T20 World Cup final

March 08, 2020 14:55 IST

Images from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

IMAGE: Alyssa Healy hits out during the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Opening batswomen Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scored glittering half-centuries as defending champions Australia set India an imposing 185 runs for victory in the Women's Twenty20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Healy blasted a 39-ball 75 and took India's bowlers apart with five sixes, including three in succession against hapless medium pacer Shikha Pandey, as Australia's openers put on a 115-run stand in the innings of 184 for four.

IMAGE: Alyssa Healy celebrates after completing her half-century. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Mooney finished with an unbeaten 78 from 54 balls, the highest innings in a Women's World T20 final.



First-time finalists India sabotaged themselves repeatedly with dreadful fielding, with 16-year-old Shafali Verma dropping Healy at cover on nine runs and Rajeshwari Gayakwad putting down a caught and bowled chance that would have dismissed Mooney for eight.

IMAGE: Australia opener Beth Mooney hits a boundary. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

India fought back with three quick wickets late in the innings but they face a big task to haul in the hosts and claim their first major global trophy.