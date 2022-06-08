News
PIX: Australia edge Sri Lanka to claim T20 series

June 08, 2022 23:26 IST
IMAGE: Australia's Matthew Wade and Jhye Richardson celebrate after winning the second T20 International series against Sri Lanka and Australia at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Wednesday. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

Australia made heavy weather of a modest chase before beating Sri Lanka by three wickets in the second Twenty20 International on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

 

Chasing 125, world champions Australia struggled against Wanindu Hasaranga's (4/33) spin before Matthew Wade's run-a-ball 26 not out secured a tense victory with 13 balls to spare.

IMAGE: Dushmantha Chameera celebrates the wicket of Marcus Stoinis. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

Put into bat, Sri Lanka struggled to get going and rode cameos from Charith Asalanka (39) and Kusal Mendis (36) to post a below-par 124/9, barely avoiding being bowled out inside 20 overs.

Australia's ploy to open their attack with Glenn Maxwell (2/18) paid off with the off-spinner dismissing opener Danushka Gunathilaka in the first over.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's players celebrate after Nuwan Thushara dismissed Steve Smith. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

Australia were without fast bowler Mitchell Starc who slit the index finger of his bowling hand on his shoe spike during the tourists' 10-wicket win in Tuesday's series opener.

His replacement Jhye Richardson (3/26) ensured Australia did not feel Starc's absence and Kane Richardson claimed 4/30 to restrict Sri Lanka.

IMAGE: Kusal Mendis is dismissed hit wicket off the bowling of Jhye Richardson. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

For Australia, captain Aaron Finch (24) began well but Hasaranga rocked their top order and David Warner (21) was run out after a mix-up with Maxwell as their chase threatened to unravel.

Hasaranga dismissed Maxwell and Ashton Agar in successive deliveries but Wade calmed Australian nerves and secured victory with a four off Gunathilaka.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Pathum Nissanka. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

The teams move to Pallekele for the final Twenty20, which will be followed by five ODIs and two Test matches.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
