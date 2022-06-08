PIX: Australia edge Sri Lanka to claim T20 series

IMAGE: Australia's Matthew Wade and Jhye Richardson celebrate after winning the second T20 International series against Sri Lanka and Australia at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Wednesday. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

Australia made heavy weather of a modest chase before beating Sri Lanka by three wickets in the second Twenty20 International on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 125, world champions Australia struggled against Wanindu Hasaranga's (4/33) spin before Matthew Wade's run-a-ball 26 not out secured a tense victory with 13 balls to spare.

IMAGE: Dushmantha Chameera celebrates the wicket of Marcus Stoinis. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

Put into bat, Sri Lanka struggled to get going and rode cameos from Charith Asalanka (39) and Kusal Mendis (36) to post a below-par 124/9, barely avoiding being bowled out inside 20 overs.



Australia's ploy to open their attack with Glenn Maxwell (2/18) paid off with the off-spinner dismissing opener Danushka Gunathilaka in the first over.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's players celebrate after Nuwan Thushara dismissed Steve Smith. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

Australia were without fast bowler Mitchell Starc who slit the index finger of his bowling hand on his shoe spike during the tourists' 10-wicket win in Tuesday's series opener.



His replacement Jhye Richardson (3/26) ensured Australia did not feel Starc's absence and Kane Richardson claimed 4/30 to restrict Sri Lanka.

IMAGE: Kusal Mendis is dismissed hit wicket off the bowling of Jhye Richardson. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

For Australia, captain Aaron Finch (24) began well but Hasaranga rocked their top order and David Warner (21) was run out after a mix-up with Maxwell as their chase threatened to unravel.



Hasaranga dismissed Maxwell and Ashton Agar in successive deliveries but Wade calmed Australian nerves and secured victory with a four off Gunathilaka.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Pathum Nissanka. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

The teams move to Pallekele for the final Twenty20, which will be followed by five ODIs and two Test matches.