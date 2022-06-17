News
PIX: Australia collapse as Sri Lanka win rain-hit 2nd ODI

PIX: Australia collapse as Sri Lanka win rain-hit 2nd ODI

June 17, 2022 00:11 IST
IMAGE: Dushmantha Chameera, left, celebrates with team-mates after Sri Lanka beat Australia by 26 runs at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne picked up three wickets, including the crucial one of Glenn Maxwell, to trigger an Australian collapse as the hosts won the rain-hit second one-day international by 26 runs in Pallekele on Thursday to level the series.

 

Australia were cruising at 123/3 in pursuit of 216 in 43 overs when spinner Dunith Wellalage (2/25) removed Travis Head (23) and Marnus Labuschagne (18) in quick succession before Karunaratne (3/47) and Dushmantha Chameera (2/19) ensured a Sri Lankan victory in front of a packed house in Pallekele.

IMAGE: Chamika Karunaratne celebrates after dismissing Michael Swepson. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

"Chamika is a born warrior. He delivers whenever I throw the ball to him," said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka. "Same with Dushmantha as well. Even on the field the attitude and the concentration is top class."

IMAGE: Matthew Kuhnemann is bowled by Dushmantha Chameera. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

Australia's top seven all got into double figures but failed to kick on, with Wellalage and Dhananjaya de Silva (2/26) both doing a fine job of stifling them in the middle overs on a slowish pitch.

"The guys got starts and didn't convert and that was the difference. It was unfortunate," said Australian skipper Aaron Finch. "Chasing in these conditions where the wicket is slow and spinning is something we need to keep improving on."

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's players celebrate after Chamika Karunaratne got the wicket of Steve Smith. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

Earlier, Australia chose to field and restricted Sri Lanka to 220/9 in 47.4 overs before rain brought a premature end to the innings. Kusal Mendis top-scored for the hosts with 36 while Pat Cummins returned figures of 4/35.

IMAGE: David Warner is bowled by Dhananjaya de Silva. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

The third game of the five-match series takes place in Colombo on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
