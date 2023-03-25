PIX: Afghanistan beats Pakistan for first time in T20Is

IMAGE: Afghanistan's players celebrate a wicket during the first T20 International against Pakistan in Sharjah on Friday. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/Twitter

Mohammad Nabi's superb all-round show helped Afghanistan beat Pakistan for the first time in T20 Internationals in Sharjah on Friday.

Pakistan, without had rested many of their regulars including captain Babar Azam, struggled on a slow and low pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium as they were restricted to a lowly 92/9 in their 20 overs.



Nabi (2/12), Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (29) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/13) picked up couple of wickets each, while captain Rashid Khan, Azmatullah and Naveen-ul-Haq bagged one wicket apiece.



Aghanistan's batters also struggled in the run chase but managed to overcome the target in 17.5 overs.

IMAGE: This was Afghanistan's first victory against Pakistan in T20 Internationals. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/Twitter

Nabi brought up Afghanistan's first victory over Pakistan in five attempts in some style a straight six off Ihsanullah.



Afghanistan will now be aiming for their first T20 series victory against Pakistan, by winning any of the remaining two matches to be played on Sunday and Monday.



In the absence of experienced Babar and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan struggled to get going after they elected to bat.



Saim Ayub started off aggressively, hitting 17 from 15 balls, before he was bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq, while his opening partner Mohammad Haris perished for six as he struggled to cope with the sluggish pitch.

IMAGE: Mohammad Nabi hits a six to lift Afghanistan to victory. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/Twitter

Abdullah Shafique and Azam Khan perished without scoring as Pakistan slipped to 41/5 in the eighth over.



Pakistan looked in danger of register their lowest total in T20Is -- 74 against Australia in 2012 before Imad Wasim top-scored with 18 to take them to 92.



"Sometimes this can happen due to youngsters being nervous, but they need to be given chances. As professionals, we can't give excuses regarding conditions, we have to learn from the loss here," said Pakistan captain Shadab Khan.