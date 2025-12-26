Deepti creates history as India limit Sri Lanka to 112

Images from the India vs Sri Lanka Women's Third T20 International at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma celebrates the wicket of Kaveesha Dilhari during the 3rd T20I at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur marked her return to the side in scintillating fashion with a four-wicket haul, while Deepti Sharma etched a new record to her name as India restricted Sri Lanka to 112 for seven in the third match, in Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday.



Playing her first T20I since December last year, Renuka (4/21) did what she does best with the new ball -- rattling the Sri Lankan top order and swinging the momentum decisively in India's favour.



The ever-reliable Deepti (3/18) provided excellent support with timely breakthroughs, taking her wickets tally to 151 in T20 Internationals to join Australia's Megan Schutt as the highest wicket-taker in women's T20 Internationals.

IMAGE: Renuka Thakur celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Harshitha Samarawickrama. Photograph: BCCI

Deepti is the first player in the history of women's cricket to pick up 150-plus wickets in both ODIs and T20Is.



Trailing 0-2 in the five-match series, Sri Lanka made a bright start as Hasini Perera (25) hit two boundaries to score 12 runs from the opening over bowled by Renuka.



Perera mixed caution with innovation, even scooping the ball over wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh to pick up her fourth boundary, ensuring skipper Chamari Athapaththu (3) didn't feel the pressure despite struggling to rotate the strike early on.

IMAGE: Renuka Thakur celebrates with Shafali Verma after taking the wicket of Hasini Perera. Photograph: BCCI

Deepti made the first breakthrough for India as Athapaththu looked to break free by charging down the pitch, only to top-edge the ball to Harmanpreet Kaur.



Renuka, who quickly shrugged the rust, returned for her second spell to deliver twin blows in the sixth over. She deal the visitors a blow by dismissing Perera in the sixth over before get the wicket Harshitha Samarawickrama (2) in the same over, leaving Sri Lanka reeling on 32 for 3.



The senior pacer struck again in the 10th over, trapping Nilakshika Silva leg before wicket, further tightening India's grip on the contest.

IMAGE: Malsha Shehani is bowled by Deepti Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Kavisha Dilhari (20) and Imesha Dulani shared a 40-run stand to keep the visitors in the hunt. But just as it looked like Sri Lanka were finding their way back in the game, Deepti struck with the wicket of the former in the 14th over.

Renuka left Sri Lanka in further mess with the wicket of Dulani for 27 in the 16th over, finishing her spell with a wicket maiden to finish with excellent figures of 4/21 in four overs.

Deepti also struck in her final over, picking up a record 150th wicket of her T20I career by dismissing Shehani in the 18th over, as the spinner registered wonderful figures of 3/18 in four overs.