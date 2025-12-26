'Pitch doing too much': 20 wickets fall, legends cry foul

‘There is a ball coming with your name on it. The pitch is doing too much if I am brutally honest’

‘The pitch is probably a bit too much in favour of the bowlers today’

IMAGE: Michael Neser celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ben Stokes with teammates. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

A wicket-laden Boxing Day Test at the MCG triggered widespread debate, with former cricketers from both Australia and England questioning whether the pitch offered far too much for the bowlers.

As 20 wickets fell in a single day and batters struggled to survive, the surface quickly became the talking point of a chaotic opening day.

In the spirit of Christmas, the MCG pitch gifted bowlers from England and Australia alike with easy wickets as for the first time since 22 wickets fell during Australia-West Indies Test at Adelaide during 1951/52 season, 20 wickets crumbled on first day of action, with England pacer Josh Tongue, who got a five-wicket haul, the Aussie bowling pair of Michael Neser (four wickets) and Scott Boland (three wickets) looked absolutely unplayable and no batter across both innings could touch the 50-run mark, with England's Harry Brook being the top-scorer across two completed inning with 41 runs.

Speaking as quoted by SEN Cricket, ex-English pacer Stuart Broad said, "This pitch is doing everything. There is a ball coming with your name on it. The pitch is doing too much if I am brutally honest. Test match bowlers do not need this amount of movement to look threatening."

Ex-Australian opener Simon Katich, on commentary with Broad, also seemed to agree that there was "bit of juice in the wicket" and England were "spooked by covering of the grass", which was 10mm.

"Yes, there is a little bit of juice in the wicket with 10mm of grass, but there should not be 14 wickets gone already. It is as if the covering of grass spooks them (England)," he said on SEN Cricket.

Speaking to foxsports.com.au, Australian legend Mark Waugh also felt that the pitch was "bit too much in favour of bowlers", leaving him wanting a much more balanced contest.

"Australia have bowled well, they were always going to bowl well, but the pitch is probably a bit too much in favour of the bowlers today," Australian great Mark Waugh told foxsports.com.au.

"I like to see a contest between bat and ball, but I think the pitch is heading towards favouring the bowling a bit too much. There is so much grass on the pitch. It has been a little bit two-paced. Some have flown through, others have sat up a bit. It has been hard for the batsmen," he added.

Former Australia pace great Brett Lee felt the wicket was "bit too sporty" andthat the curators did not get it right.

"Well l use the word sporty, and I've often said, look it's a batsman's game, we're here to see batsmen score runs, but l think it is a bit too sporty in my opinion," he said on Kayo Sports' coverage as quoted by FOX Cricket.

Finally, the former England captain Michael Vaughan, the brains behind the iconic 2005 Ashes series win in UK, said on FOX as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "I think this pitch today has done too much... This pitch has zipped quickly, and it has not been easy at all."