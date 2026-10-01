Pink ball for India-Australia Test in Guwahati? ICC rule opens door

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially approved the trial use of pink balls in day-time Test matches, a significant move aimed at combating the persistent issue of fading light and lost overs in the sport's longest format, with new playing conditions set to take effect from October 1.

IMAGE: The ICC said the decision to use pink balls should be mutually made ahead of a Test match, and it remains binding for the whole contest. Photograph: Morne de Klerk/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points The ICC has approved the trial use of pink balls in day-time Test matches to reduce play loss due to bad light, effective from October 1.

Teams must mutually agree to use the pink ball before a Test, and the decision is binding for the entire match, with no switching from red to pink once play begins.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, as ICC Men's Cricket Committee Chair, highlighted these changes as part of efforts to modernise the game.

New rules include not automatically ending play at a wicket in the last over if conditions permit, and distinct ball specifications for men's, women's, and junior cricket.

Batters wasting time will face warnings and potential five-run penalties for repeat offences, and the definition of an overthrow has been clarified.

The International Cricket Council has approved the usage of pink balls in day-time Tests on a trial basis to reduce the effect of fading light in the final session of the day, which often results in the loss of overs. The new playing conditions will apply to all international series that start on 1 October or later, and it means that the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy match between India and Australia at Guwahati could be played with a pink ball considering the early sun set in that city.

New Playing Conditions and Mutual Agreement

The ICC said the decision to use pink balls should be mutually made ahead of a Test match, and it remains binding for the whole contest. "As a trial, pink balls may be used in daytime Tests by mutual agreement to reduce loss of play due to bad light. The use of a pink ball must be agreed before the start of the Test and once agreed, must apply for the duration of the match," the ICC said in statement. "The decision cannot be changed after the match has started. Switching from red to pink ball is also not allowed once the match has commenced," it said.

Sourav Ganguly on Modernising Cricket

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who is now the ICC Men's Cricket Committee Chair, said a series of steps have been adopted to help the sport keep pace with the modern times. "There are some important changes to the Playing Conditions, including provisions relating to cricket balls, greater clarity around certain aspects of fielding and measures aimed at improving the pace of the game.

"These changes have been carefully considered to ensure the Playing Conditions continue to reflect the needs of the modern game while maintaining its integrity and consistency," said Ganguly.

Pace of Play and Ball Specifications

One of those steps is that now the play will not automatically come to an end at the fall of a wicket in the last over of the day, if the weather and conditions are fit for play to continue. This change has been made because the old rule does not save time as the remaining deliveries still need to be bowled the next day. Currently the women's cricketers have been using balls meant for junior cricket, but henceforth differently measured balls will be used for that segment. "For women's and junior cricket, manufacturers have often produced a single ball for both categories. New limits have now been introduced, establishing three distinct size and weight specifications for men's, women's and junior cricket," the ICC stated.

As per the new definition, the ball, when new, shall weigh not less than 5 ounces (142 grams), nor more than 5.25 ounces (149 grams), and shall measure not less than 8.46 inches (21.5 centimetres), nor more than 8.66 inches (22 centimetres) in circumference.

New Rules for Batters and Overthrows

According to the new playing conditions, batters wasting time will be warned for the first and second instances, while five runs will be awarded to the fielding side if he/she repeats the offence for a third time. The regulation has also been clarified to remove ambiguity over what constitutes an overthrow. From now on, an overthrow is an attempt to direct the ball towards the stumps to prevent runs or effect a run-out. A misfield, whether an attempt to stop the ball or pass it to another fielder, will not be considered as an overthrow.