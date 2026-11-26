Kevin Pietersen has tipped 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to score a 500-run Test innings within five years after his record-breaking 52-ball double century against UAE A.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has amassed 805 List A runs in 16 appearances, 1,412 Youth ODI runs in 25 innings and 295 runs in 10 T20Is for India. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has backed 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to score 500 runs in a Test innings within five years.

Sooryavanshi smashed a 52-ball 204, including 28 sixes and seven fours, registering the fastest List A double century and powering India A to a seven-wicket victory.

West Indies legend Brian Lara holds the highest individual scores in Test and first-class cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's breathtaking exploits have left the cricket world dreaming big, with former England batter Kevin Pietersen predicting the teenage sensation could score 500 runs in a single Test innings within the next five years.

The 15-year-old has been rewriting batting records at a remarkable pace, and his latest assault came against UAE A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, where he smashed a sensational 52-ball double century to power India A into the semifinals.

Reacting to the extraordinary knock on 'X', Pietersen made a bold prediction: "Here's a shout -- Vaibhav will score a 500 in a Test Match within the next 5 yrs!"

Sooryavanshi Hits Fastest List A Double Ton

Sooryavanshi's double century was the fastest in List A cricket. He reached his hundred in just 28 balls, surpassing Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk's previous record.

His innings featured 28 sixes and seven fours, setting a new mark for the most sixes in a single professional cricket innings.

The youngster scored 204 of India's 254 runs as the team chased down the target of 250 in just 14.2 overs, winning by seven wickets in a remarkably one-sided contest.

Lara's 400 and 501 Remain Benchmarks

The highest individual scores in Test and first-class cricket remain with West Indies great Brian Lara.

He made an unbeaten 400 against England at St John's in 2004 and an unbeaten 501 for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994.

Sooryavanshi's Extraordinary Numbers

Sooryavanshi's numbers across formats underline why expectations are soaring.

In 16 List A appearances, he has scored 805 runs at an average of 50.31 and a strike rate above 193, with two centuries and two half-centuries. He has also struck 63 sixes.

His record in Youth ODIs is equally impressive. In 25 innings for India Under-19, he has amassed 1,412 runs at an average of 56.48 and a strike rate of 165.72, including four centuries and seven fifties.

His highest score is 175, made against England in this year's Under-19 World Cup final.

In 10 T20Is for India, Sooryavanshi has scored 295 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate above 185, with two half-centuries and a highest score of 81.