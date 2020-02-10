PICS: Warner beats Smith by ONE vote for Allan Border Medal

February 10, 2020 18:14 IST

IMAGE: David Warner poses with the Allan Border Medal during the 2020 Cricket Australia Awards at Crown Palladium, in Melbourne, on Monday. Photograph: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Dashing opening batsman David Warner won his third Allan Border Medal, while Ellyse Perry claimed her second Belinda Clark Award at the Australian Cricket Awards, in Melbourne, on Monday.

Warner won the prestigious medal by beating Steve Smith by a solitary vote, while fast bowler and last year's winner Pat Cummins was third.

Considering his stunning return to the game following a year's suspension because of the 2018 Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, an emotional Warner held back tears during his acceptance speech.

IMAGE: Ellyse Perry (left), winner of the Belinda Clark Award, and David Warner, winner of the Allan Border Medal, show off their medals during the 2020 Cricket Australia Awards. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

"I couldn't be any prouder to stand here and receive the award ... (and) to see the rest of the other guys doing so well," Warner said, according to Cricket Australia.

"I really had a hunger and determination to come back and really put my foot forward ... so to have a summer like that really put a smile on my face."

Warner had previously won the coveted individual prize in 2016 and 2017. He polled a total of 194 across the Test, ODI and T20I formats to finish ahead of former captain Smith and nine votes clear of Cummins.

IMAGE: David Warner speaks to the media, alongside Ellyse Perry, after the 2020 Cricket Australia Awards. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Warner now joined a select list of multiple winners of the Allan Border Medal, which includes Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and Smith.

Meanwhile, Perry won the Belinda Clark Award after her teammate Alyssa Healy bagged both the T20 and ODI Player of the Year awards for women's cricketers.

Australia's limited-overs’ skipper Aaron Finch claimed the male ODI Player of the Year award, while Marnis Labuschagne won the male Test Player of the Year recognition.

Warner also claimed the male International Twenty20 Player of the Year Award.

The 2020 Australian Cricket Award winners:

Male One-Day International Player of the Year: Aaron Finch

Female One-Day International Player of the Year: Alyssa Healy

Hall of Fame Induction: Sharon Tredrea

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year: Tayla Vlaeminck

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year: Wes Agar

Male Test Player of the Year: Marnus Labuschagne

Female Domestic Player of the Year: Molly Strano

Male Domestic Player of the Year: Shaun Marsh

Hall of Fame Induction: Craig McDermott

Female International Twenty20 Player of the Year: Alyssa Healy

Male International Twenty20 Player of the Year: David Warner

Belinda Clark Award: Ellyse Perry

Allan Border Medal: David Warner.