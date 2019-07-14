PICS: Royals Kate-Meghan, UK PM May at Wimbledon final

July 14, 2019 00:28 IST

Simona Halep crushed Serena Williams's latest bid to capture a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam on Saturday when she stormed to a sensational victory in a 56-minute Wimbledon final.

The 27-year-old Romanian captured her second career major with a 6-2, 6-2 victory adding a maiden Wimbledon -- the first for her country in both men's and women's singles -- to her 2018 Roland Garros triumph.

Defeat for 37-year-old Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, meant her attempt to equal Margaret Court's all-time record for major wins was put back on ice until at least the US Open.

"My mom said when I was 10 that if I want to do something in tennis I have to play in the final at Wimbledon," said Halep.

"I had lots of nerves, my stomach wasn't very well. I have never played a better match.

"I said at the start of the tournament that one of my motivations was to win and become a lifetime member of the club." Williams bluntly admitted she had not been at the races against a superior opponent.

"She played out of her mind. I was like a deer in the headlights," said Williams.

So while Halep went about dominating Serena, here are some famous people who got a ringside view of the action

IMAGE: Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box ahead of the final between Serena Williams and Simona Halep. Photograph: Ben Curtis/Pool via/Reuters

IMAGE: British Prime Minister Theresa May in the Royal Box. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

IMAGE: Actor Woody Harrelson enjoys the action from the Royal Box. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images