News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PICS: Royals Kate-Meghan, UK PM May at Wimbledon final

PICS: Royals Kate-Meghan, UK PM May at Wimbledon final

July 14, 2019 00:28 IST

Simona Halep crushed Serena Williams's latest bid to capture a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam on Saturday when she stormed to a sensational victory in a 56-minute Wimbledon final.

The 27-year-old Romanian captured her second career major with a 6-2, 6-2 victory adding a maiden Wimbledon -- the first for her country in both men's and women's singles -- to her 2018 Roland Garros triumph.

Defeat for 37-year-old Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, meant her attempt to equal Margaret Court's all-time record for major wins was put back on ice until at least the US Open.

"My mom said when I was 10 that if I want to do something in tennis I have to play in the final at Wimbledon," said Halep.

"I had lots of nerves, my stomach wasn't very well. I have never played a better match.

"I said at the start of the tournament that one of my motivations was to win and become a lifetime member of the club." Williams bluntly admitted she had not been at the races against a superior opponent.

"She played out of her mind. I was like a deer in the headlights," said Williams.

So while Halep went about dominating Serena, here are some famous people who got a ringside view of the action

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box ahead of the final between Serena Williams and Simona Halep

IMAGE: Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box ahead of the final between Serena Williams and Simona Halep. Photograph: Ben Curtis/Pool via/Reuters

British Prime Minister Theresa May in the Royal Box

IMAGE: British Prime Minister Theresa May in the Royal Box. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Actor Woody Harrelson enjoys the action from the Royal Box

IMAGE: Actor Woody Harrelson enjoys the action from the Royal Box. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Venus Williams wears a worried look as she watches sister Serena struggle

IMAGE: Venus Williams wears a worried look as she watches sister Serena struggle. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters
Rediff Sports Desk
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

Comaneci hails history-maker Halep's Wimbledon triumph

Comaneci hails history-maker Halep's Wimbledon triumph

'Stars aligned' says confident Federer ahead of final

'Stars aligned' says confident Federer ahead of final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use