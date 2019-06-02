PICS: Record partnership spurs Bangladesh to their highest ODI total

June 02, 2019 19:45 IST

- SCORECARD

IMAGE: Bangladesh batsmen Shakib Al Hasan, left, and Mushfiqur Rahim embrace after their record partnership during the World Cup match against South Africa at The Oval on Sunday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan put together a record partnership as Bangladesh put up 330 for six wickets and set South Africa a formidable victory target in their World Cup match on Sunday.

The pair scored 142 runs for the third wicket to notch Bangladesh’s highest World Cup partnership.

IMAGE: Andile Phehlukwayo celebrates taking the wicket of Tamim Iqbal, right.. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Backed by enthusiastic support at The Oval, the Bangladeshis put on an aggressive batting display to achieve their highest ODI score.

They dominated the bowling to reach 217-2 before Shakib was bowled for 75 by Imran Tahir in the 36th over while attempting a sweep shot to a full-pitched delivery.

Mushfiqur went for 78 not long after, caught on the boundary off Andile Phehlukwayo.

IMAGE: South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi reacts to a chance going down off Soumya Sarkar. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

But South Africa, who lost to England at the same venue in the tournament opener on Thursday, were unable to apply the brakes on the scoring.

Mahmudullah’s unbeaten 46, and 26 runs off 20 balls from Mosaddek Hossain, put Bangladesh in a dominant position.

South Africa’s gamble of putting Bangladesh in to bat, hoping to bounce them out cheaply with their pace attack, fell flat on a docile wicket, and was exacerbated by a hamstring injury to opening bowler Lungi Ngidi, who left the field after bowling just four overs.