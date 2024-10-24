PIX: Radha bowls India women to easy win over NZ

IMAGE: Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav is congratulated by her India teammates after dismissing Jess Kerr during the first ODI against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Relentless accuracy by the bowlers, led by Radha Yadav, drove India to a comfortable 59-run victory over New Zealand in the first women's ODI in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

India bowled out the Kiwis, who were chasing a gettable 228, for just 168.

Left-arm spinner Yadav finished with figures of 3 for 35.

Debutant pacer Saima Thakor inflicted the first blow with only the second ball of her international career, removing Suzie Bates (1).

Bates feathered an away-swinger to Yastika Bhatia behind the stumps.

IMAGE: Arundhati Reddy celebrates the wicket of Isabella Gaze. Photograph: BCCI

But that was only the beginning, as three more wickets fell while New Zealand reached 79. The dismissal of skipper Sophie Devine was the most bizarre.

Devine forgot to drag her feet back behind the crease and stumper Yastika whipped the bails off after bowler Deepti Sharma threw the ball back to her.

New Zealand briefly raised hopes of a comeback through the fifth-wicket partnership between Brook Halliday (39) and Maddy Green (31) that was worth 49 runs, the highest in their innings.

But Thakor returned to dismiss Halliday and break the growing stand. New Zealand innings never recovered after that.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma hits a four during her 41 off 51 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Before that, India too endured a stifling batting experience of their own as they failed to counter the wily Kerr sisters – Amelia and Jess – and were bowled out for a slightly under-par 227 after opting to bat first.

Leg-spinner Amelia (4/42) and medium pacer Jess (3/49) were at the forefront of the Kiwis' charge with the ball. They received able support from off-spinner Eden Carson (2/42).

The bane of the Indian innings was the batters' inability to convert the starts they got.

Deepti Sharma (41), debutant Tejal Hasabnis (42), Shafali Verma (33), Yastika (37) and Jemimah Rodrigues (35) started off the block in fine fashion but were unable to build on.

IMAGE: Tejal Hasabnis sweeps the ball to the boundary while scoring 42 off 64 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Hasabnis, in particular, will feel terrible as she was batting so well before getting out to Amelia.

The right-hander danced down the track to the leg-spinner, seeing the flight, but she failed to connect with the ball while attempting an almighty heave. Stumper Isabella Gaze did the rest.

The lone bright spot in India's innings was a 50-plus alliance – 61 between Rodrigues and Hasabnis for the fifth wicket.

IMAGE: Amelia Kerr appeals for the wicket of Tejal Hasabnis. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Smriti Mandhana, who led the side after Harmanpreet Kaur was rested due to a niggle, was dismissed in the third over itself.

She gave a simple catch to Georgia Plimmer off Jess as India could not impart the desired early momentum to their innings.

Scoreboard

India

Shafali Verma c Halliday b Carson 33

Smriti Mandhana c Plimmer b Kerr 5

Yastika Bhatia c Carson b Kerr 37

Dayalan Hemalatha st Gaze b Carson 3

Jemimah Rodrigues lbw Bates 35

Tejal Hasabnis st Gaze b Kerr 42

Deepti Sharma b Kerr 41

Arundhati Reddy c sub (Hannah Rowe) b Kerr 14

Radha Yadav c&b Kerr 3

Saima Thakor c sub (Hannah Rowe) b Kerr 2

Renuka Singh not out 0

Extras: (NB-2, W-10) 12

Total (in 44.3 overs): 227

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-49, 3-71, 4-91, 5-152, 6-181, 7-218, 8-223, 9-226

Bowling: Jess Kerr 8.3-0-49-3, Molly Penfold 5-0-28-0, Eden Carson 10-0-42-2, Sophie Devine 6-0-30-0, Amelia Kerr 9-1-42-4, Suzie Bates 5-0-30-1, Brooke Halliday 1-0-6-0. MORE PTI

New Zealand

Suzie Bates c Bhatia b Thakor 1

Georgia Plimmer c & b Sharma 25

Lauren Down c Hasabnis b Yadav 26

Sophie Devine run out 2

Brooke Halliday c & b Thakor 39

Maddy Green run out 31

Isabella Gaze c Thakor b Reddy 9

Jess Kerr c Thakor b Yadav 3

Amelia Kerr not out 25

Molly Penfold b Yadav 1

Eden Carson run out 0

Extras: (NB-1, W-5) 6

Total: (in 40.4 overs) 168

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-40, 3-46, 4-79, 5-128, 6-128, 7-131, 8-167, 9-168, 10-168.

Bowling: Renuka Singh 7-0-30-0, Saima Thakor 7-0-26-2, Deepti Sharma 9-0-35-1, Arundhati Reddy 6-0-21-1, Radha Yadav 8.4- 0-35-3, Dayalan Hemalatha 2-0-11-0, Shafali Verma 1-0-10-0.