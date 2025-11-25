PICS: Proteas in box seat as India stare at series defeat

At stumps, Sai Sudharsan and Kuldeep Yadav were at the crease with India requiring another 522 runs to win and level the two-Test series.

IMAGE: Simon Harmer celebrates a wicket of KL Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul perished early as India fumbled in the chase of a mammoth 549-run target to end day four of second Test against South Africa at a precarious 27 for 2, in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Trailing 0-1 in the two-match series, India lost Jaiswal (13) to pacer Marco Jansen in the seventh over and KL Rahul (6) to spinner Simon Harmer in the 10th over.

At stumps, Sai Sudharsan (2 not out off 25 balls) and night watchman Kuldeep Yadav (4 not out off 22 balls) were at the crease with India requiring another 522 runs to win and level the two-Test series.

IMAGE: Tristan Stubbs used the sweep shot effectively. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Tristan Stubbs (94) and Tony de Zorzi (49) defied India's spin attack before South Africa declared their second innings at 260 for 5, giving the hosts a mammoth target.

After Ravindra Jadeja (4 for 62) and Washington Sundar (1 for 67) got early breakthroughs in the morning session, reducing South Africa to 77 for 3, Stubbs (94 runs off 180 balls) and de Zorzi (49 off 68 balls) batted resolutely to stitch together a 101-run stand to consolidate their team's position.

Stubbs also put on another 82 runs with Wiaan Mulder (35 runs) for the fifth wicket before they declared.

IMAGE: Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs put on a 104-run stand. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Stubbs said he was "a little bit" disappointed to fall short of a hundred.

"They are two-down, so I'll take that," the batter said.

"We had forty minutes after lunch. Thought I'll give it a go (for the hundred)...If you were just looking to defend, I thought you'll be a sitting duck."

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant celebrate the wicket of Ryan Rickelton. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, South Africa's top order looked ill at ease against the turning ball after resuming on 26 for no loss in the first ever Test at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Northeast India.

Ryan Rickelton (35) and Aiden Markram (29) added 59 for the opening stand before left-arm spinner Jadeja (4-62) removed both.

Rickelton was snared at cover, while Markram was done for by a delivery that drifted in from wide of the crease and spun past the bat to peg back the off stump.

IMAGE: Tristan Stubbs is bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: BCCI

Off-spinner Washington Sundar had South Africa captain Temba Bavuma caught at leg slip for three and would have claimed the wicket of Stubbs had Rishabh Pant not missed a stumping opportunity. Pant is leading the home side in the absence of injured India captain Shubman Gill.

Tony de Zorzi (49) fell short of a fifty, pinned lbw by Jadeja, but Wiaan Mulder, who made 35 not out, and Stubbs consolidated South Africa's position.

Jadeja bowled Stubbs, ending a fine knock that included nine fours and a six, and Bavuma declared immediately.

IMAGE: Marco Jansen celebrates on dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI

Faced with a mountain to climb, India faltered early in their second innings.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) upper cut Marco Jansen for a spectacular six but fell caught behind in the fast bowler's next over trying to play another cut shot.

His opener partner KL Rahul made six before spinner Simon Harmer rearranged his stumps with a delivery that turned significantly.