PICS: Players pay tribute to firefighters in Sydney

January 03, 2020 09:36 IST

IMAGE: Australia captain Tim Paine speaks to Ku-ring-gai Fire Brigade Volunteer John Corry before the start of the third Test match in the series between Australia and New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia and New Zealand players paid tribute to firefighters before the start of the 3rd Test in Sydney on Friday.

Both teams were wearing black armbands in memory of those who have lost their lives in the bushfires and lined up before the match to unite with the crowd in a minute of applause for the emergency services fighting the conflagrations.

IMAGE: Crowd members stand and applaud the efforts of firefighters. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The skies were clear of the bushfire smoke that has shrouded the city on several occasions over the last few months and has organisers prepared for delays during the match.

In one of Australia's most devastating bushfire seasons which has seen blazes raging across the country, at least 18 people are reportedly dead.

IMAGE: Australian cricketers Travis Head, Pat Cummins, David Warner, Joe Burns and Marnus Labuschagne applaud the firefighters for their selfless work in controlling the bushfires. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

On Thursday, SCG Trust and Cricket Australia (CA) also announced that the ODI series in March will be dedicated to raising funds for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund to support those affected by the bushfires.

Signed playing shirts from the Boxing Day Test will be auctioned online from Thursday, with all proceeds also going to the Australian Red Cross.

On Friday, Australia reached lunch on 95 for one on Day 1 of the third Test against a New Zealand side rendered almost unrecognisable by illness and injury at the Sydney Cricket Ground.