PICS: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 3

PICS: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 3

Last updated on: November 27, 2021 12:26 IST
Images from Day 3 of the first Test between India and New Zealand, at Green Park, Kanpur, on Saturday.

IMAGE: New Zealand opener Tom Latham bats during Day 3 of the first Test against India, at Green Park in Kanpur, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: New Zealand opener Tom Latham bats during Day 3 of the first Test against India, at Green Park in Kanpur, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav provided India a huge boost by dismissing Kane Williamson cheaply, as New Zealand went to lunch at 197 for 2 on Day 3 of the first Test, at Green Park, Kanur, on Saturday.

 

The second new ball did the trick as Umesh pitched one in line of off-stump, which cut back enough to find Williamson's pads just when he was showing signs of settling down, having got to 18 off 64 balls.

New Zealand scored 68 runs in that session and are now 148 runs behind India's first innings total of 345.

Opener Will Young (89 off 214 balls) missed out on what would have been his maiden Test century, as Ravichandran Ashwin (28-7-57-1) gave India the much-needed breakthrough.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the wicket of William Young. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the wicket of William Young. Photograph: BCCI

Young's senior partner Tom Latham hardly had any lapse in concentration during those first two hours and was undefeated on 82 at the break, having faced 239 balls and hitting 10 boundaries.

Williamson looked a bit shaky at the onset before hitting Ravindra Jadeja (20-6-44-0) for a couple of boundaries to ease his nerves.

The pitch on the third day hardly changed its character and it actually became a problem for India's left-arm spinners Jadeja and Axar Patel (14-2-33-0), who need a bit of assistance from the track to trouble the batters.

IMAGE: India's wicketkeeper K S Bharat takes the catch to dismiss William Young. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: India's wicketkeeper K S Bharat takes the catch to dismiss William Young. Photograph: BCCI

The only Indian bowler who looked penetrative was Ashwin, who finally got Young to edge one into the hands of substitute wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat, who came in for Wriddhiman Saha. The senior ‘keeper did not take the field at the start of Day 3 due to a stiff neck.

For a change, unlike Latham, Young's appeal for a DRS review came a cropper but not before he had added 151 runs to the opening stand.

Tom Latham and Kane Williamson run a quick single

IMAGE: Tom Latham and Kane Williamson run a quick single. Photograph: BCCI

Young had 15 fours in his career-best knock, but it was Latham, who actually carried on from where he had left on Friday evening, continuing to defend well on the front-foot and punishing any loose balls available.

He charged down the track and also lofted Axar over mid-on for a boundary and made a rasping square cut off Umesh (11.3-3-30-1) to get into the eighties.

IMAGE: India pacer Umesh Yadav celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: India pacer Umesh Yadav celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Photograph: BCCI

During the session, Ashwin was involved in an animated discussion with the straight umpire, Nitin Menon, after he decided to go around the wicket against Williamson and was seen walking on the dangerous area on his follow-through.

The intention was to create a few roughs with his bowling spikes in the region, where, if the ball lands, as it would get turn away from the dogged Latham.

Umpire Menon, having understood the motive, had a word with Ashwin and skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

