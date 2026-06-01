Sooryavanshi should be in Indian team for Ireland series: M S K Prasad

Former India selector M S K Prasad advocates for the immediate inclusion of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a prodigious T20 talent, in the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Ireland T20I series.

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Key Points M S K Prasad believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 'super talent' and among the best in the world in T20 cricket.

Prasad suggested Sooryavanshi should be fast-tracked into the Indian team for the upcoming Ireland series.

Prasad highlighted Sooryavanshi's understanding of the game and potential to excel in all formats of cricket.

Former India chief selector M S K Prasad termed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a "super talent" and "best in the world in T20 cricket', saying he should immediately be considered for the Ireland series to be held later this month.

"He is not just a prodigy or a super talent. He is already among the best in the world in T20 cricket. He should be fast tracked immediately into the Indian side. He should be picked for the Ireland series which happens after the India A tri series in Sri Lanka," Prasad told PTI in an exclusive interview from his hometown on Monday morning.

"I think, it's nicely poised for him to be drafted into the senior Indian team. I think he is going to flourish in the India A tri series in Sri Lanka as well. See, there is no point holding him back. He is going to play for India soon and he is going to play for a long time," the former India wicket-keeper batter predicted.

IPL Experience As A Stepping Stone

"Playing India A and then playing for India is usually the norm but playing high pressure IPL among the best in the world is the best way to get into the Indian side. I think the selectors are also thinking on the same line. It's just a matter of time that he will play for India and will play for a long time," he reiterated.

Advice On Fitness And Mentorship

The former India cricketer though had a word of caution for him and advised him to improve his fitness.

"It's good to see that in a post match interaction he said on Sunday that he needs to improve his fitness. He has been under the tutelage of NCA for quite some time now. See he is only 15. He should be carefully handled and looked after. He should be carefully monitored.

"I feel he should be under the tutelage of (V V S) Laxman or (Rahul) Dravid for sometime. They are the guys who can keep him humble. At this stage it's needed to shape his career in the right manner," Prasad said.

Sooryavanshi's Versatility Across Formats

He stressed on the fact that the 15-year-old boy is already among the best at the highest level and he should be tried in other formats as well.

"Forget India, he is one of the best in the world. He is undoubtedly a big surprise package. Though he should play for India in T20Is, he should be monitored well for two years and then he can be on his own. He should slowly start from T20Is then to ODIs and other formats.

Of course, he has it in him to play the longer formats as he has shown he can take the best of the world and tear them apart. The best part is he has so much understanding of the game," Prasad observed.

Batting Position Dilemma

When asked about his batting position in a packed T20I Indian team, Prasad said: "Now the question is in which position you will play him. This is a headache that the selectors will have but it's a good headache to have. That's why the series against Ireland will be an ideal platform to know. The selectors should always keep him around the team now. Keep him in the picture all the time."