PHOTOS: South Africa vs India, first ODI

Images from the first One-Day International between South Africa and India, in Paarl, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen acknowledges the applause from teammates and fans after scoring a century during the first One-Day International against India, at Boland Park in Paarl, on Wednesday. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Skipper Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen scored contrasting hundreds in a 204-run stand as South Africa put up 296 for 4 wickets in the first One-Day International against India, in Paarl, on Wednesday.

After a sluggish start, van der Dussen (129 not out off 96 balls) and Bavuma (110 off 143) shared the second-highest partnership ever against India in ODIs to ensure a competitive total for the home team.

Jasprit Bumrah (2 for 48) was India’s stand-out bowler in an otherwise ordinary bowling effort.

IMAGE: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma celebrates scoring a hundred. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

South Africa opted to bat on a slow surface at Boland Park. The white ball did a bit early on as both Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar moved it off the pitch as well as in the air.

After an inaccurate first over, the usually accurate Bumrah got his act together and had opener Janneman Malan (6) caught behind with an out-swinger.

Expecting an incoming ball, Malan was caught on the crease, his loose stroke taking the outside edge.

IMAGE: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after dismissing Janneman Malan. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

South Africa struggled initially, scoring just 39 for 1 in 10 overs, as India’s bowlers did well to restrict the flow of runs.

Quinton de Kock (27 off 41), playing his first game since announcing his Test retirement, and Bavuma found the going tough with ball not coming on to the bat.

IMAGE: South Africa opener Quinton de Kock is bowled by India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

De Kock perished while trying to break the shackles.

Ashwin, featuring in his first ODI since June 2017, found de Kock's stumps with a slider as the opener went for a cut shot.

Soon the scoreboard read 68 for 3, when Aiden Markram was run-out from a direct hit by Venkatesh Iyer, in the 18th over, while going for a single that was not for the taking.

At that stage, it seemed South Africa would find it tough to get past 200, but a fighting stand between Dussen and Bavuma changed the course of the innings.

IMAGE: Temba Bavuma dives to make his crease. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

The Indian bowlers looked rather ordinary in the middle overs as the well-set South African pair rotated strike regularly while hitting the odd boundary.

Van der Dussen was the aggressor in the partnership from the word go as Bavuma played anchor. Dussen used the reverse sweep for four runs off Yuzvendra Chahal to put the leg spinner under pressure before using the conventional sweep twice to collect more boundaries.

He later used a free-hit to smash a Shardul Thakur full toss for a six as South Africa's innings found much-needed momentum. Two pick up shots on one knee for six over deep backward square were the highlight of van der Dussen's entertaining knock. He finished unbeaten with nine fours and four sixes.

IMAGE: Temba Bavuma is congratulated by Rassie van der Dussen after completing a half-century. Photograph: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Bavuma was happy picking singles at the other end while anything loose on offer was put away behind the ropes.

The skipper got to his hundred in the 45th over while his batting partner achieved the milestone in 48th. It was the second ODI hundred for both the batters.

The last over bowled by Thakur went for 17 runs, taking the hosts close to 300.

Thakur was the most expensive bowler, bleeding 72 in his quota of 10 overs even as the sixth bowling option, Venkatesh Iyer, was not used.