PHOTOS: Tendulkar, Anjali visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

PHOTOS: Tendulkar, Anjali visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

December 22, 2018 14:23 IST

Sachin Tendulkar

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar paid a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar with his wife Anjali.

"Sending good wishes to all of you from the Golden Temple, Amritsar!  Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh," he tweeted on Friday.

This was Tendulkar's first visit to the Golden Temple, which attracts millions of devotees every year.

He revealed that he had visited Amritsar as a child but could not offer prayers, it was reported.

The batting great also visited the historic Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

 

