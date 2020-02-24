PHOTOS: New Zealand crush India by 10 wickets

Last updated on: February 24, 2020 06:35 IST

IMAGE: New Zealand's players celebrate the wicket of Rishabh Pant in India's second innings during Day 4 of the first Test in Wellington. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Tim Southee picked up five wickets as India suffered another batting failure to lose the opening Test against New Zealand by 10 wickets, on Day 4, in Wellington, on Monday.

Southee picked up five for 61, to take his tally to nine wickets in the match, to bowl out for India for 191 in their second innings.

Needing just nine runs for the win, New Zealand eased to victory in just 1.4 overs to finish the game with one full day and a half to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

IMAGE: Hanuma Vihari is bowled by Tim Southee on Day 4. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Resuming the fourth day on 144 for four in their second innings, India were rocked early as they lost the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari for the addition of only four runs.



Rahane was caught behind off Boult for 29, while Vihari was bowled through the gate by Southee for 15.



The wickets continued to tumble as Ravichandran Ashwin was trapped leg before wicket by Tim Southee to leave India reeling on 162 for seven.

IMAGE: New Zealand's players celebrate after Trent Boult picked up the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane in India's second innings. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Rishabh Pant made 25 before he was caught at fine leg off Southee, who then dismissed Jasprit Bumrah in the same over to finish off India's innings with a lead of just eight runs.



Boult finished with figures of 4/39, while his pace partner Southee picked up 5/61 after he had taken 4-49 in the first innings.



New Zealand had bowled out India for 165 in their first innings before riding on skipper Kane Williamson's 89 and useful knocks by Colin de Grandhomme and debutant Kyle Jamieson, made 348 and take a sizeable lead of 183 runs.