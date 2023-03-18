News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2023 PHOTOS: Delhi Capitals attend pre-season camp

IPL 2023 PHOTOS: Delhi Capitals attend pre-season camp

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 18, 2023 18:42 IST
IMAGE: Ishant Sharma at the DC camp in New Delhi. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

With less than two weeks to go for the TATA IPL 2023, a few of the Delhi Capitals players got together for a pre-season camp in New Delhi on Friday.

Speaking ahead of the 16th season, speedster Ishant Sharma said, "We have a lot of young talent in our squad. Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Khaleel Ahmed are really good players. We have Aman Khan as well, who is a very good prospect for the future."

 

David Warner has been announced as the Captain of the Delhi Capitals in the absence of Rishabh Pant for this year's IPL.

IMAGE: Manish Pandey attends Delhi Capitals’ pre-season camp on Saturday. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

When asked about Warner's appointment, Ishant said, "David Warner is a very experienced player and he has captained in IPL before. Each of us will look to carry out our roles and also back our Captain."

The fast bowler also spoke about Head Coach Ricky Ponting and DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly's impact on the squad.

IMAGE: DC’s fast-bowling coach James Hopes, assistant coach Pravin Amre with all rounder Lalit Yadav on Saturday . Photograph: Delhi Capitals

"Ricky Ponting has been very good for the side. He helps us with every aspect of our lives. He makes everyone feel a part of the Delhi Capitals family. Sourav Ganguly's experience as a cricketer will also help us a lot," said Ishant.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of IPL 2023 on Saturday (April 1) at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

