PHOTOS: India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1

Last updated on: October 10, 2019 12:20 IST

Images from Day 1 of the second Test between India and South Africa, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium, in Pune.

IMAGE: India opener Mayank Agarwal goes on the defensive early on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune. Photograph: BCCI

Opener Mayank Agarwal hit a flurry of boundaries in an unbeaten 34 as India made a solid start, reaching 77 for 1 at lunch, despite losing Rohit Sharma early on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa, in Pune, on Thursday.

Giving Agarwal (34) company at the break was Cheteshwar Pujara, on 19, after being dropped on zero off Kagiso Rabada's bowling.

The duo added 52 runs for the unbroken second-wicket stand.

IMAGE: South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada celebrates after dismissing India opener Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

The South African bowlers, especially Rabada (1/26 in 10 overs) who got first Test hero Rohit (14 off 35 balls), hit better lengths during the first session.

The pacer bowled a beautiful delivery, which pitched on length and moved only a shade, to kiss the outside edge of Rohit's bat before going into wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock's gloves.

Rabada's first spell was probing and he was unlucky to miss out on a second wicket as Temba Bavuma, at short leg, missed a reflex catch off the bat of Pujara. The batsman was yet to get off the mark then.

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal takes evasive action against a bouncer. Photograph: BCCI

Agarwal played smartly and waited for third seamer rookie Anrich Nortje (1/27 in 5 overs) to be introduced into the attack to score freely. He had problems against short-pitched deliveries and was hit on the back of his helmet by fast bowler Anrich Nortje, but that blow seemed to wake him from his slumber.

The 28-year-old, playing his sixth Test match, hit the same bowler for three exquisite off-driven boundaries in an over that seemed to kick-start his innings.

Nortje was clearly the fastest among the trio of pacers and Agarwal started with a streaky boundary between the slips but soon got into the groove with a number of boundaries through the off-side.

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara checks his shot to avoid a bouncer from Anrich Nortje. Photograph: BCCI

Nortje, with his pace, was guilty of bowling fuller deliveries at a drive-able length outside the off-stump.

In one of his overs, Agarwal hit an off-drive followed by two cover drives.

Pujara began on a cautious note and it was only after left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj was brought into the attack that the Saurashtra right-hander upped the ante.

In Maharaj's very first over, Pujara used his feet to strike two elegant on-drives. A third on-drive also came along off Rabada's bowling as the Indian duo completed a 50-run partnership.

Both teams added a fast bowler to their sides from the opening Test at Visakhapatnam, which India won by 203 runs, with the surface at Pune looking harder and sporting a tinge of grass cover.

India drafted in Umesh Yadav for spin-bowling all-rounder Hanuma Vihari while South Africa handed Nortje, 25, a Test debut, replacing off-spinner Dane Piedt.