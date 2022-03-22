News
PHOTOS: India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup

PHOTOS: India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup

Source: PTI
March 22, 2022 10:22 IST
Images from the Women's World Cup match between India and Bangladesh in Hamilton on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Yastika Bhatia bats during the Women's ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh in Hamilton on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Yastika Bhatia hit a responsible fifty as India recovered from a mini-collapse to post a competitive 229/7 against Bangladesh in their must-win ICC Women's ODI World Cup league match in Hamilton on Tuesday.

 

Opting to bat, Smriti Mandhana (30) and Shafali Verma (42) shared 74 runs for the opening wicket but India suffered a mini-collapse, losing both the openers in quick succession.

Skipper Mithali Raj (0) was also back in the hut after a first-ball duck as India slumped to 74/3 in the 16th over.

IMAGE: Opener Shafali Verma hits out. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur (14) too was run out by Fargana Hoque.

Bhatia (50 off 80) and Richa Ghosh (26) then added 54 runs to take India past the 150-run score before the latter was sent packing by Nahida Akter.

After completing her half-century, Bhatia too perished while trying for a paddle scoop, only to be caught by at short fine leg.

Pooja Vastrakar (30) and Sneh Rana (27) then added 48 off 38 balls to take India past the 200-run mark.

IMAGE: India opener Smriti Mandhana. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Earlier, India opted to replace pacer Meghna Singh with wrist spinner Poonam Yadav on a spin-friendly pitch, while Bangladesh brought in top-order batter Murshida Khatun and medium-pacer Lata Mondal for Shamima Sultana and Fariha Trisna respectively.

India have won two matches and lost three games, including back-to-back defeats against England and Australia, to be placed fourth in the overall standing with just four points. They need to win this match to keep their hopes alive of making it to the semi-finals.

Source: PTI
More like this

'Harmanpreet does well when she has her back to wall'

'Harmanpreet does well when she has her back to wall'

SEE: Anushka Preps For Jhulan Biopic

SEE: Anushka Preps For Jhulan Biopic

