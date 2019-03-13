PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 5th ODI

March 13, 2019 18:52 IST

Images from the fifth One-Day International between India and Australia in New Delhi on Wednesday.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the wicket of Alex Carey. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Usman Khawaja hit a century before India's bowlers struck at regular intervals to limit Australia to 272 for nine in the series-deciding fifth and final ODI in New Delhi.

Khawaja continued his good form, as he stroked 100 -- his second century of the series but his dismissal saw Australia lose their way with wickets falling at regular intervals.



Bhuvneshwar Kumar triggered the collapse with the key wicket of Khawaja to finish with good figures of three for 48. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets each to lead India's strong comeback with the ball.



Electing to bat, Khawaja had given Australia a good start as he put on 75 runs for the opening wicket with Aaron Finch (27) before adding 99 for the second wicket with Peter Handscomb, who stroked 52.

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Following Khawaja's wicket, Australia lost six wickets for 54 runs before Jhye Richardson came to the rescue at the end with a quickfire 29 from 21 balls.



India had made two changes for this match with Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja coming for Yuzvendra Chahal and KL Rahul.



Meanwhile, Australia brought back all-rounder Marcus Stoinis to replace Shaun Marsh, while off-spinner Nathan Lyon replaced pacer Jason Behrendorff.



Khawaja was yet again impressive with his footwork, handling the Indian spinners nicely before being caught at shot extra cover by Kohli off Bhuvneshwar Kumar after he had hit 10 fours and two sixes.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the wicket of Peter Handscomb. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Jadeja then got rid of Glenn Maxwell (1) and Shami sent back Handscomb as Australia lost three wickets in the space of 14 balls.



The tide turned in India's favour with Australia managing just 27 runs in overs between 34 and 40.



Jadeja, who replaced Yuzvendra Chahal, made a strong case for himself for inclusion in the World Cup squad with impressive figures of two for 45 in 10 overs.



Jasprit Bumrah was exceptional in his first eight overs giving just 14 runs but Jhye Richradson (29) spoilt his figures by creaming off four boundaries from his ninth over, providing one last push to Australian innings.



It turned out to be a forgettable day for chinaman Kuldeep Yadav who bled 74 runs in his 10 overs but dismissed dangerous Ashton Turner (20) cheaply.