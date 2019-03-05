PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI

March 05, 2019 18:03 IST

Images from the second One-Day International between India and Australia in Nagpur on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Captain Virat Kohli hit a century but Pat Cummins picked up four wickets to help Australia restrict India to 250, in the second ODI, in Nagpur on Tuesday.

Kohli led the way with a fluent 116 to rally India after a few early wickets but Australia kept chipping away at the wickets in the middle overs to keep the hosts in check.



Kohli put on 81 runs for the fourth wicket with Vijay Shankar, who made a quickfire 46 after being promoted to No. 5. But the Tamil Nadu all-rounder's unfortunate dismissal through run out at the non-striker's end after Adam Zampa deflected a straight drive from Kohli into the stumps, affected India's momentum.

IMAGE: Australia's players celebrate the wicket of Virat Kohli. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Zampa then left India in further strife with wickets off successive deliveries -- as Kedar Jadhav (11) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (0) perished cheaply.



India never really recovered from that double strike and despite Kohli hitting his 40th ODI century, he failed to get the required support from the other end.



Ravindra Jadeja struggled to get the boundaries as he could only manage 21 off 40 balls and was soon removed by Cummins, while Kohli also fell to the same bowler.

IMAGE: Adam Zampa, centre, celebrates with his team mates after dismissing Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah also perished quickly as India could not even last their quota of 50 overs.



Cummins registered wonderful figures of four for 29 in nine overs, while Zampa picked up two for 62.



India's batsmen struggled in the last few overs. They were 204 for six in 40 overs, but managed just 46 runs while losing their last four wickets in 8.2 overs before they were bowled out.