PHOTOS: India vs Aus, 1st ODI

March 02, 2019 17:38 IST

IMAGES from the 1st ODI played between India and Australia at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday

IMAGE: India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after dismissing Australia's Aaron Finch. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Indian bowlers controlled the proceedings like seasoned puppeteers pulling strings at will to restrict Australia to a sub-par 236 for 7 in the first ODI in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The bowler maintained discipline for the better part of the 50 overs with Mohammed Shami (2/44 in 10 overs) showing the way. Kuldeep Yadav (2/46 in 10 overs), Ravindra Jadeja (0/33 in 10 overs) and Kedar Jadhav (1/31) made up for a rare off-day by Jasprit Bumrah (2/60 in 10 overs), that too, by his standards.

Usman Khawaja (50) and Glenn Maxwell (40) -- the top two contributors for Australia -- weren't exactly comfortable against an Indian attack that bowled as many as 169 dot balls.

What the statistics won't reveal is the contribution of Jadhav as the sixth bowler and Jadeja, who stifled the Aussies during the second Powerplay.

This was after Shami bowled a brilliant wicketless first spell which was seen off by Marcus Stoinis (37 off 53 balls) and Khawaja (50 off 76 balls), who added 87 runs for the second wicket after early dismissal of Aaron Finch.

IMAGE: Australia's Marcus Stoinis and Usman Khawaja run between the wickets while stitching up a 87-run partnership. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

It was Khawaja, who was first to break the shackles with a cover drive off Bumrah and a six off Kuldeep, introduced in the last over of the first Powerplay.

With only 38 runs coming in the first Powerplay, the duo, especially Stoinis, decided to up the ante against Vijay Shankar (0/22 in 3 overs), hitting him for a flurry of boundaries.

In the next five overs, Australia scored 33 and looked like regaining ground when Jadhav (1/31 from 7 overs) got a lucky breakthrough with a rank half-tracker. Stoinis mistimed the pull shot to Virat Kohli at mid-wicket.

IMAGE: Australia's Peter Handscomb is stumped by India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Khawaja completed his sixth half-century in ODIs but couldn't get the elevation while giving Kuldeep the charge. Shankar took a well-judged catch at the deep mid-wicket boundary running sideways.

Maxwell joined Peter Handscomb at 97 for three and the duo farmed the strike well during their run-a-ball partnership.

Handscomb used his feet well but Kuldeep managed to produce a classical chinaman's delivery. Handscomb was deceived twice – first in the air and then it came back sharply for Dhoni to complete the easiest of stumpings.

Once Handscomb was out, India controlled the second Powerplay with Kedar and Jadeja choking the run-flow.

IMAGE: India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Despite not getting wickets, Jadeja bowled two miserly spells – 5-0-15-0 and 5-0-18-0. To top it, he was hit for only two boundaries, and bowled 34 dot balls.

It was a tough period to bat as Maxwell and debutant Ashton Turner (21) found out during their 36-run stand for the fifth wicket before Shami got his reward in his second spell, removing both of them.

Nathan Coulter-Nile and Alex Carey then took Australia to 236 after a tough time in the middle.