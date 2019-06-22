News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: India edge Afghanistan in last-over thriller

PHOTOS: India edge Afghanistan in last-over thriller

Last updated on: June 22, 2019 23:30 IST

India's Mohammed Shami celebrates taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Aftab Alam

IMAGE: India's Mohammed Shami celebrates taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Aftab Alam. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Mohammed Shami claimed a hat-trick to secure victory as India pipped Afghanistan by 11 runs in a thrilling low-scoring group match in the Cricket World Cup on Saturday.

 

Opting to bat after winning the toss, India struggled on a slow pitch and crawled to 224-8 with Virat Kohli (67) and Kedar Jadhav (52) managing half-centuries against a disciplined Afghan attack.

Mohammad Nabi top-scored for Afghanistan with 52 before becoming one of Shami's victims in the last over

IMAGE: Mohammad Nabi top-scored for Afghanistan with 52 before becoming one of Shami's victims in the last over. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Skipper Gulbadin Naib (2-51) and spinner Mohammad Nabi (2-33) shared four wickets between them as India posted their lowest total of the tournament.

Afghanistan's batsmen, however, could not complement the effort of their bowlers and were all out for 213 to slump their sixth defeat in six matches.

Nabi top-scored for them with 52 before Shami claimed the last three wickets with successive deliveries in the final over to seal India's fourth victory of the tournament.

 

Source:
