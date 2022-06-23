News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 1

PHOTOS: England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 1

June 23, 2022 20:36 IST
Images from Day 1 of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Stuart Broad

IMAGE: England captain Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of New Zealand captain Kane. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Stuart Broad took two wickets as England reduced New Zealand to 65 for three at lunch on the first day of the third and final Test on Thursday.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, back after missing the second Test because of COVID-19, won the toss and elected to bat first on a flattish pitch, but England seized the initiative.

 

Broad removed opener Tom Latham with the final ball of the first over, extracting enough movement off the pitch to have Latham edge to Joe Root at second slip.

New Zealand, who trail 2-0 after defeats at Lord's and Trent Bridge, recovered from that early setback but Will Young, having reached 20, fell to left-arm spinner Jack Leach's first ball in the 13th over of the day.

Jack Leach

IMAGE: England bowler Jack Leach celebrates with Joe Root after he had taken the wicket of Will Young. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Leach got one to straighten slightly and the ball trapped Young lbw in front of his stumps -- the batsman's review proving futile.

Williamson and Devon Conway looked fluent, however, as New Zealand attempted to take the contest to England. Both went after Leach with Williamson striking two boundaries off the spinner in the 19th over while Conway smashed another over the bowler's head.

Broad made sure the opening session belonged to England though when he returned to dismiss Williamson for 31, again finding just enough movement off the pitch to find the edge with keeper Ben Foakes taking the easiest of catches.

It could have got even better for England as the immaculate Broad found the inside edge of Conway's bat, but Foakes could not pouch what would have been a superb catch.

Jamie Overton

IMAGE: Jamie Overton celebrates the wicket of Devon Conway. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Conway was 12 not out with Henry Nicholls on one.

England, who handed a debut to seamer Jamie Overton, are seeking to win every match of a home series with at least three Tests for the first time since beating India 4-0 in 2011.

New Zealand, with quick bowler Neil Wagner returning to the side, are seeking to avoid four straight Test defeats.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
