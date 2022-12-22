News
PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs India, Day 1, 2nd Test

Source: PTI
December 22, 2022 11:47 IST
Images from Day 1 of the second and final Test between India and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Jaydev Unadkat celebrates with his team-mates after taking the wicket of Zakir Hasan on Day 1 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a wicket each but Bangladesh managed to reach 82 for two at lunch on the opening day of the second Test against India, in Dhaka, on Thursday.

 

Unadkat (1/20), who made his debut against South Africa at Centurion in December 2020, returned to Test format after 12 years. In between, he missed 118  matches -- the most by an Indian and the second highest in world cricket.

The left-arm pacer troubled the home batters with incisive spells before he dismissed Zakir Hasan (15) with a cracking delivery, while Ashwin trapped Najmul Hossain Shanto (24) leg before wicket as the left-hander offered no shot.

At the break, skipper Shakib Al Hasan was unbeaten on 16, while Mominul Haque was on 23.

India captain KL Rahul started the proceedings with the pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav after being asked to bowl.

IMAGE: Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan bats during Day 1. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Rahul introduced Unadkat as first change in the ninth over and the pacer exploited the overcast conditions from the word go as he troubled both Shanto and Zakir with his incoming deliveries.

He often beat the outside edge of both Shanto and Zakir with deliveries that just shaped away after pitching. His deliveries skidded off the surface and occasionally rose from good length to create problems for the openers.

Unadkat finally provided the breakthrough in the 14th over when got the ball to bounce quite sharply from length to surprise Zakir, who could only fend it straight to KL Rahul at point.

Shanto was dismissed in the next over by Ashwin, who trapped the left-hander as he did not offer any shot on the pitched-up delivery.

Shakib was aggressive initially as he hit Ashwin for a boundary and then two balls later lofted the off-spinner over midwicket for the first six off the innings.

 

 

Source: PTI
Axar jumps to career-best in ICC Test Rankings
ICC CEO bats for Pakistan as Test cricket destination
Top 10 Picks At IPL 2023 Auction
Elections not a factor for monetary policy: RBI Guv
Unadkat creates rare Test record!
'Unfortunately, Mr Bommai is going on and on'
Why India can't cut trade ties with China amid LAC row
Byju's, MPL want exit from Team India sponsorship

Rathour feels Bangladesh Tests are good practice

