rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: Australia vs India, 1st Test, Day 3

PHOTOS: Australia vs India, 1st Test, Day 3

December 08, 2018 09:01 IST

Images from Day 3 of the first Test between Australia and India in Adelaide on Saturday.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, centre, is congratulated by team mates after getting the wicket of Travis Head. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Australia were bowled out for 235 before lunch on day three of the series-opening Test in Adelaide on Saturday, leaving India with a 15-run first innings lead.

 

Australia resumed on 191 for seven and lost their last three wickets for the addition of 44 runs.

Travis Head

IMAGE: Travis Head top scored for Australia with 72. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

India seamer Mohammed Shami was on a hat-trick after claiming the final two wickets of batsman Travis Head (72) and number 11 Josh Hazlewood (0) in successive balls at the end of a rain-interrupted session.

Mitchell Starc was earlier caught behind off the bowling of paceman Jasprit Bumrah, who finished with his team's best figures of 3-47.

Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use