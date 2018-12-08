PHOTOS: Australia vs India, 1st Test, Day 3

December 08, 2018 09:01 IST

Images from Day 3 of the first Test between Australia and India in Adelaide on Saturday.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, centre, is congratulated by team mates after getting the wicket of Travis Head. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Australia were bowled out for 235 before lunch on day three of the series-opening Test in Adelaide on Saturday, leaving India with a 15-run first innings lead.

Australia resumed on 191 for seven and lost their last three wickets for the addition of 44 runs.

IMAGE: Travis Head top scored for Australia with 72. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

India seamer Mohammed Shami was on a hat-trick after claiming the final two wickets of batsman Travis Head (72) and number 11 Josh Hazlewood (0) in successive balls at the end of a rain-interrupted session.



Mitchell Starc was earlier caught behind off the bowling of paceman Jasprit Bumrah, who finished with his team's best figures of 3-47.