PHOTOS: Australia thrash Windies in semis, to face England in Women's World T20 final

November 23, 2018 11:30 IST

IMAGE: Australia's Ellyse Perry celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Shemaine Campbelle. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Australia defeated defending champs West Indies to book a place in Saturday's Women's World Twenty20 final with a crushing 71-run victory in the first semi-final on Thursday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday.

The three-time champions Australia scored a 142 for five batting first on a slow pitch and then routed the West Indies in front of their home crowd for just 71 off 17.3 overs.

Australia will face England in the final, after they beat India by 8 wickets on Saturday.

Opener Alyssa Healy, top-scoring with 46 runs to earn her fourth 'Player of the Match' award in five games so far in this tournament.

IMAGE: Alyssa Healy top-scored for Australia with 46 runs. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Healy and captain Meg Lanning put on 51 for the second wicket before Rachael Haynes struck a flurry of boundaries to reach an unbeaten 25 off 15 balls to give her side a fighting chance against the title-holders.

West Indian hopes of a strong reply evaporated in the early overs of their innings with openers Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin dismissed cheaply.

Matthews was run out by wicketkeeper Healy while champion seamer Ellyse Perry accounted for Dottin, adding the scalp of Shemaine Campbelle to finish with the outstanding figures of two for two from two overs.

She was not required by Lanning to return to the attack as the rest of the West Indies batting folded meekly, only captain Stafanie Taylor (16) getting into double-figures as all the bowlers shared in the rout, with seamer Delissa Kimmince and spinner Ashleigh Gardner also taking two wickets each.