Simmons says he was racially abused in England league cricket

Source:

Edited By:

June 23, 2020 16:07 IST

'I encountered quite a bit of racism up in the leagues.'

IMAGE: Phil Simmons hits a century for Leicestershire during the English County Championship match against Middlesex on September 22, 1996. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Allsport/Getty Images

West Indies coach Phil Simmons has revealed that he was subjected to racial abuse during his league cricket stint in England.



Simmons was a vital cog in the Leicestershire squad which won the English County Championship in 1996. He also played in various leagues in England in the 1980s and 90s.

"I encountered quite a bit of racism up in the leagues. In county cricket, I haven't really encountered that much. But I have encountered it in the leagues," ESPNCricinfo quoted Simmons as saying.



"It's not a nice thing to face. Especially in the leagues where you're by yourself sometimes. It affected my wife when I was up there. It's not a nice thing. I played in three or four different leagues. It was one particular league up in the northeast," he added.



Simmons has also confirmed that the West Indies squad will show their solidarity with the "Black Lives Matter" movement when the Test series against England begins next month



"We definitely are thinking about things that we can do to show our solidarity with the movement. We definitely have plans to show our unity and our backing to it," Simmons said.



"The chats with the English are on-going and by the end of this week we'll see what we can do together," he added.



The "Black Lives Matter" tribute comes amid worldwide protests against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.



Several Premier League clubs in recent weeks have posed taking a knee, like former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick who popularised the gesture as a way to protest racial issues.

Ever since Floyd's demise, many sportspersons have come out to talk about their experience with racism.



Windies opening batsman Chris Gayle also said that he had faced racism, and added that it is a myth that the menace of racism exists just in football.



Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy alleged earlier this month that a racist nickname was used to address him during his IPL stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014.