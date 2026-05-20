Phil Salt Set To Rejoin RCB After Finger Injury

Phil Salt is poised to rejoin Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 after recovering from a finger injury, potentially boosting their playoff chances.

IMAGE: It remains uncertain whether Phil Salt will play in RCB's final league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Phil Salt is set to return to Royal Challengers Bengaluru after recovering from a finger injury sustained during an IPL 2026 match.

Salt's injury occurred during RCB's match against Delhi Capitals on April 18, sidelining him for a month.

RCB has secured a playoff berth in Salt's absence and aims to qualify for Qualifier 1.

Before his injury, Salt played six IPL 2026 matches, scoring two fifties and a 46 for RCB.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opening batter Phil Salt is set to return to India later this week after being sidelined for a month from the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 season with a finger injury, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Phil Salt injured a finger on his left hand while attempting to stop a boundary during his team's loss to the Delhi Capitals on April 18. He has not played since and returned home last month.

RCB's Playoff Qualification Without Salt

In his absence, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already secured a playoff berth and are on course to qualify for Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala next Tuesday, unless there is a major swing in the Net Run Rate of teams in the IPL 2026 points table.

Uncertainty Around Salt's Return Match

It is still unclear whether Salt will return for RCB's final league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Friday.

RCB currently lead the IPL 2026 standings with nine wins and four losses in 13 matches, having accumulated 18 points.

Salt's Performance Before Injury

Salt played six matches in the IPL 2026 before the injury sidelined him. In those six innings, he scored two fifties and a 46.