HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Phil Salt Set To Rejoin RCB After Finger Injury

Phil Salt Set To Rejoin RCB After Finger Injury

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 16:35 IST

x

Phil Salt is poised to rejoin Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 after recovering from a finger injury, potentially boosting their playoff chances.

Phil Salt

IMAGE: It remains uncertain whether Phil Salt will play in RCB's final league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Phil Salt is set to return to Royal Challengers Bengaluru after recovering from a finger injury sustained during an IPL 2026 match.
  • Salt's injury occurred during RCB's match against Delhi Capitals on April 18, sidelining him for a month.
  • RCB has secured a playoff berth in Salt's absence and aims to qualify for Qualifier 1.
  • Before his injury, Salt played six IPL 2026 matches, scoring two fifties and a 46 for RCB.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opening batter Phil Salt is set to return to India later this week after being sidelined for a month from the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 season with a finger injury, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Phil Salt injured a finger on his left hand while attempting to stop a boundary during his team's loss to the Delhi Capitals on April 18. He has not played since and returned home last month.

 

RCB's Playoff Qualification Without Salt

In his absence, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already secured a playoff berth and are on course to qualify for Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala next Tuesday, unless there is a major swing in the Net Run Rate of teams in the IPL 2026 points table.

Uncertainty Around Salt's Return Match

It is still unclear whether Salt will return for RCB's final league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Friday.

RCB currently lead the IPL 2026 standings with nine wins and four losses in 13 matches, having accumulated 18 points.

Salt's Performance Before Injury

Salt played six matches in the IPL 2026 before the injury sidelined him. In those six innings, he scored two fifties and a 46.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi

RELATED STORIES

Big blow for RC in IPL 2026: Injured Phil Salt returns to England
Big blow for RC in IPL 2026: Injured Phil Salt returns to England
IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: Phil Salt's Stunning Catches Turn The Tide!
IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: Phil Salt's Stunning Catches Turn The Tide!
IPL suspension a blessing in disguise for Patidar!
IPL suspension a blessing in disguise for Patidar!
'Better now than in eliminator': Salt on RCB's loss to SRH
'Better now than in eliminator': Salt on RCB's loss to SRH
RCB's Salt on his equation with Kohli
RCB's Salt on his equation with Kohli

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

Watch: PM Modi receives Military honour in Rome0:58

Watch: PM Modi receives Military honour in Rome

PM Modi receives rousing welcome by Indian Diaspora in Rome, Italy4:03

PM Modi receives rousing welcome by Indian Diaspora in...

Daisy Shah spotted in a gym look in Mumbai0:53

Daisy Shah spotted in a gym look in Mumbai

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO