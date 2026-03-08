HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Phenomenal Win': Virat Kohli Celebrates India's T20 World Cup Triumph!

'Phenomenal Win': Virat Kohli Celebrates India's T20 World Cup Triumph!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
March 08, 2026 23:40 IST

Team India

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points

  • India are the first team to win back to back T20 World Cups.
  • India also become the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles.
  • India the first team to win a T20 World Cup at home.

Batting great Virat Kohli hailed the Indian team after they thumped New Zealand by 96 runs to become the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Put in to bat, India capitalised on a 98-run opening stand between Sanju Samson (89) and Abhishek Sharma (52) to rack up a massive 255/5 -- the highest ever total in a T20 World Cup final.

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball, claiming 4/15 to send New Zealand crashing for 159 in a one-sided final.

Kohli, who was part of India's T20 World Cup winning team in the previous edition in 2024, praised the Suryakumar Yadav-led team's character and said their explosive batting was no match for the other teams in the tournament.

'Champions. Phenomenal win for Team India in Ahmedabad. Absolutely no match for the explosive cricket played by us throughout the tournament,' said Kohli on X.

'Brilliant character shown by the boys to keep fighting in tough situations and become world champions once again. Congratulations to all the players and all the members of the management for achieving this feat. Jai Hind.'

 
T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

