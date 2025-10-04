'Perfect game for us': Captain Gill hails Team India

'Three centuries, and we fielded really well so no complaints.'

IMAGE: A dominant Indian team hammered the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

India captain Shubman Gill brushed aside his poor luck at the toss, saying he could not have asked for a better all-round performance from his team after they hammered the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test, in Ahmedabad, on Saturday.



Vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja displayed his all-round skills, hitting an unbeaten hundred and taking a four-wicket haul in the opening Test to set up India's big win -- their third biggest against West Indies in Tests.



"Six (toss) losses in a row, but as long as we keep winning the matches, it doesn't matter. Honestly, I think this was the perfect game for us. Three centuries, and we fielded really well so no complaints," Gill said during the presentation ceremony.



Gill felt the wicket was perfect for batting and lauded the centurions of the team for their efforts.



"Whenever you get a start, I think it was a pretty good wicket to bat on and we both got starts but couldn't convert, but we are happy for the centurions."



The skipper is happy that he has plenty of options in the spin department.



"When you got quality spinners like that it's difficult to rotate, but it's better to have too many options than too few but that's the challenge and fun of playing in India.



"The good thing is there's always someone ready to make a difference. Over a period of two years, how we bonded as a team and how we got out of tough situations was really pleasing for me to see. We are still a learning side and as long as we keep learning it's on the positive side," Gill said.



West Indies skipper Roston Chase was visibly disappointed with their performance, especially with the bat after winning the toss.



"Obviously when you win the toss and bat and get bowled out for 162, it's going to be tough to come back from that and it's not the kind of performance we were looking forward to.



"We have to bat better, especially in India you have to put up a big first innings total on the board with the ball spinning and pitch deteriorating as the game goes on," Chase said.



He, however, backed his decision to bat first after winning the toss.



"No problem with the decision, everybody wanted to bat first. There was some moisture but we had to play past that."

Chase reiterated that the Caribbean batters need to pull up their socks if they have to win in Indian conditions.



"Batting is the main problem. Batsmen needed to form partnerships and we didn't even get a fifty-run stand and in cricket you need partnerships, whether you're batting or bowling," he said.



He differed with the view that he delayed in taking the second new ball.



"I didn't think the timing was off. I think when we did take it, we didn't make the batsmen play enough. We needed to test them more."



Man-of-the-match Ravindra Jadeja said his efforts to work on his batting is paying rich dividends.



"I've been working hard on my batting. We had two months off, there was no Test or ODI cricket so I was working on my fitness and went to the CoE (Centre of Excellence) in Bengaluru to work on my fitness and batting. I've been batting at No. 9, 8 until few years ago but now I have my number at 6, so I can prepare myself and pace my innings," he said.



The left-arm spinner was also pleased with his performance with the ball.



"As a spinner you get more turn and bounce (on red soil pitches) so I was happy when we got to know that it's a red soil pitch, for batting and bowling. "



Asked about how he feels being the new vice-captain of the side, Jadeja said: "Obviously, I would like to thank coach, captain and management. As vice-captain, you are always there as a special member. Whenever the team requires anything I am always there and happy to do it."



India pacer Mohammed Siraj, who returned with match haul of 7 for 71, said it was a complete team effort and he was delighted with his contribution in the massive win.



"It feels very good, we get two days off in this heat. There were good contributions from everyone in both departments so it's great. Yeah in the second innings the wicket slowed down, so it was fun (to take three wickets)," he said.



"Everyone (batters) took responsibility, so it feels good. Especially because of the way K L Rahul continued his form from England."