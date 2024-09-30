'People will slowly get bored of T20s, we need Tests and ODIs'

'Test cricket is ultimate. Anyone can win in T20. Teams can win by fluke. But that is not the case in Test cricket as it has two innings. You have the scope to do well in one innings. Test cricket teaches you a lot.'

IMAGE: Team India lift the ICC T20 World Championship after beating South Africa in the final at Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 30, 2024. Photograph: BCCI/X

Pakistan cricket legend Zaheer Abbas believes that Twenty 20 cricket will eventually lose it's charm

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the Cricket Predicta Conclave in Ajman, UAE, the 77-year-old strongly believes that Test cricket truly tests the players' character, resilience, mental strength, technique, and consistency.

"Test cricket is real cricket. That it is the real Test of any player, bowler. At one point India and Pakistan's Test team used to be good. And now the boards are realising that we can't go on without Test cricket.

"How many T20s can you play? How many white-ball tournaments can the ICC organise? Maybe 2 or 3 but in the end you have to return to ODI or Tests.

"If you continue Test cricket the cricket will last longer. I know people like to get results fast but slowly they will get bored of T20s and we need Tests and ODIs."

An increasing number of players are turning down central contracts from their boards to focus on careers in T20 franchise leagues, a worrying trend that Abbas believes should be addressed.

"Test cricket is ultimate. Anyone can win in T20. Teams can win by fluke. But that is not the case in Test cricket as it has two innings. You have the scope to do well in one innings. Test cricket teaches you a lot.

"I know a lot of the players don't want to play Test cricket and play T20 instead. That needs to be stopped. They need to come up with something...

"Something like you have to play at least 5 or 6 Test matches a year then you can play ODI or T20s. Every year a minimum number of Test matches need to be allotted," he added.

Loss to Bangladesh was a huge setback

IMAGE: Legendary Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas. Photograph: FIles

Once a cricketing powerhouse, Pakistan now find themselves in a difficult situation. Their downward spiral began with the Asia Cup last year which was followed by the team's early elimination from the ODI World Cup in 2023 and the T20 World Cup this year.

Earlier this month they suffered their first-ever Test series loss to Bangladesh.

"Bohot bada dhakka tha (It was a huge setback) that Pakistan lost to Bangladesh. We never thought that not only Pakistan will lose but it will lose so bad.

"Pakistan cricket abhi daamadol hai (is not doing great). The performance has dropped. I am hopeful that it will get better. The reasons behind this are many.

"It happens, the West Indies used to be the best in the world, that's not the case now. But I'm hopeful that Pakistan cricket returns to the top, the boys are working hard."

Pacer Shaheen Afridi replaced Babar as skipper in T20Is after the 2023 ODI World Cup but the former was reappointed as the captain earlier this year.

Abbas urged the PCB to take some action before the issue escalates further.

"Yes, there have been rivalries in the Pakistan teams in the past but the board should take note of the rivalry between Babar and Shaheen fast. The faster the better because it will keep on escalating.

"Rivalry is good, but it should not become serious, if it does, it harms the team," said Abbas.

Abbas, former Pakistan player Mudassar Nazar and former Pakistan coach Dav Whatmore spoke at the conclave to celebrate the the centenary episode of Cricket Predicta, the largest cricket live stats based show in Asia.