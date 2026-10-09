'People of Pakistan loved Nana Patekar so much'

'He used to pray a lot for my mother when she was in hospital. He would talk at length with my mother, and share old stories.'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar passed away in Goa after suffering a heart attack early on October 8, 2026, morning. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali was deeply saddened by the death of Bollywood legend Nana Patekar, with whom he shared a brotherly bond for over three decades.

Nana Patekar passed away in Goa after suffering a heart attack on Thursday morning at the age of 75.

Basit Ali first met Nana Patekar in 1994 and their friendship clicked instantly, with Ali describing him as a 'living legend' and a 'dear friend, a brother'.

Nana Patekar enjoyed a huge fan following in Pakistan, where his acting was greatly appreciated, and Basit Ali noted his shock at the news, having always considered Patekar a 'young man'.

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali was left deeply saddened by the death of Nana Patekar, the Bollywood legend with whom he shared a brotherly bond for more than three decades. N

Nana passed away in Goa after suffering a heart attack early on Thursday morning.

A Friendship Forged in 1994

Basit, who played 50 ODIs and 19 Tests for Pakistan during the 1990s, recalled meeting Nana for the first time in 1994 with their friendship clicking instantly.

'I will call Nana a dear friend, a brother. He is a living legend -- Nana Patekar Sahab,' Basit says in a video that has gone viral on X.

'What a great man he was; the kind of person he was in real life is exactly how he acted on screen. We had actually named (former Pakistan wicketkeeper) Rashid Latif 'Nana' solely because of Nana Patekar. My first interaction with him was in 1994; that is where it all started. I have so many great memories.'

Nana's Special Connection with People

Basit said what made Nana so special was the way he connected with people. He remembered how Nana used to speak for hours with his mother when she was hospitalised.

'He used to pray a lot for my mother when she was in hospital. He would talk at length with my mother, and share old stories.

'And when my mother passed away, he told me one thing: 'Look, Basit, be careful now and take care of yourself.'

'And when I had my heart issue and came back home from hospital, he called me and checked on my health. He was such a good human being.'

The Pakistan cricketer pointed out that people who had seen Nana only in movies would be struck by how same he was off screen as well.

'Usually, people who don't know him and have only seen him in movies, I would say he was the kind of person who was the same on screen and in real life as well. That"s why we got along and talked so much.'

'I used to ask him about specific scenes in his films and he used to brush off the question saying 'arre chup kar tujhe kya pata' (What do you know about film making?).'

A Beloved Figure in Pakistan

Basit said Nana enjoyed a huge fan following in Pakistan where his acting was greatly appreciated.

'The love he showered on us as an elder... it was so unbelievable.' 'I am still so shocked after receiving this news. He didn't look 75 years old at all. I used to always call him a 'young man'.

'And he would reply back: 'Leave this young, you are getting old and so am I.'

'I am deeply saddened. And I will say just one thing here that Nana-ji has as many fans in Pakistan as he hads in India. People of Pakistan loved Nana so much.'