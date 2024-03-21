News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PCB's search continues; Langer, Kirsten in Pakistan's radar

PCB's search continues; Langer, Kirsten in Pakistan's radar

Source: PTI
March 21, 2024 11:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Gary Kirsten and several others are being contacted for Pakistan’s head coach job. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

After Shane Watson turned down the offer, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in contact with several foreign coaches, including Justin Langer and Gary Kirsten, to work with the national team as head coach on a long-term contract.

 

According to the “Jang” newspaper, the PCB has contacted high-profile names such as Langer, Kirsten, Mike Hesson, Matthew Hayden, Eoin Morgan and Phil Simmons.

The PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi said he wanted a foreign coaching and support staff to work with the Pakistan team because of the upcoming ICC events including the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

Zaka Ashraf, the former PCB chairman, had sidelined foreign coaches, Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick after the World Cup in India, opting to turn towards domestic former players as coaches.

The foreign coaches were released from their contracts with three month's salaries under a mutual agreement.

“It is because of the PCB's poor track record in appointing and sacking coaches -- foreign and local -- in the past that others are now very reluctant to accept any offer from the PCB,” a board official conceded.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Akshay, Rahman, Sonu Nigam to dazzle at IPL opener
Akshay, Rahman, Sonu Nigam to dazzle at IPL opener
The Dhoni-Kohli IPL Bromance!
The Dhoni-Kohli IPL Bromance!
Guess who's going to The Hundred?
Guess who's going to The Hundred?
Co-location IS preferred mode of F&O trading
Co-location IS preferred mode of F&O trading
Want Tax Benefit On Insurance Plan?
Want Tax Benefit On Insurance Plan?
'Midcaps, Smallcaps: Exercise Caution'
'Midcaps, Smallcaps: Exercise Caution'
Why there's little room for IT firms to disappoint
Why there's little room for IT firms to disappoint

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Will Langer consider coaching India in the future?

Will Langer consider coaching India in the future?

Why Watson turned down Pakistan head coach job!

Why Watson turned down Pakistan head coach job!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances