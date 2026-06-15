Performance, fitness key as Pakistan Cricket Board launches new contract system

The Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled a groundbreaking new central contracts system, categorising players by specialist roles in red-ball, white-ball, and T20 cricket, aiming to enhance financial benefits and ensure transparent, data-driven selections.

IMAGE: Under the new system launched by the Pakistan Cricket Board, player contracts will be renewed based on strict performance and fitness standards. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Pakistan Cricket Board introduces a new central contracts system based on specialist categories for its players.

The new system replaces traditional A, B, C, D categories with Tracks for red-ball, white-ball (ODI/T20), and T20/franchise specialists.

Emphasis is placed on improving financial benefits for red-ball players to prevent feelings of deprivation.

Selection matters will now be 85 percent data-driven and 15 percent based on national selectors' recommendations for enhanced transparency.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has introduced a new central contracts system for its players with the contracts now being given on the basis of specialist categories in all three formats of the game.

Instead of the usual A, B, C, D categories, the PCB has introduced a system where Track A will include players who are red ball specialists. Track B and C will include white ball ODI and T20 players and Track D will have only T20 and franchise cricket specialists.

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PCB's New Contract Structure And Selection Policy

The PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, said at a media briefing that emphasis had been laid on improving the financial benefits for the players who are only in red-ball category so they don't feel deprived.

Naqvi also said the contracts were devised after much discussions to keep up with the demands of modern-day cricket. He said that now each player would be given a clear pathway in his category and he would know what is expected of him.

"The players contracts would only be renewed if they come up to all required performance and fitness standards," he said.

The PCB chief also said that in order to ensure complete transparency and merit in selection matters now all selections would be made 85 percent on data analysis and 15 percent on the recommendation of national selectors.

He added this was a way to ensure no deserving player got ignored.