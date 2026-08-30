Pakistan Cricket Board advises players against commenting on Imran Khan's imprisonment

The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued a strict directive to its players in England, urging them to avoid commenting on the sensitive issue of former captain Imran Khan's imprisonment amidst media scrutiny during the ongoing Test series.

IMAGE: Imran Khan has been lodged at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since 2023 after being convicted in corruption cases. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has instructed players not to comment on Imran Khan's imprisonment during the England Test series.

British media attempted to elicit comments, including a Sky Sports interview with Imran Khan's sons.

Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed stated players were unaware of the interview during lunch.

The PCB prioritised diplomatic relations and the ongoing series despite displeasure over the political nature of media questions.

Imran Khan remains imprisoned in Adiala Jail since 2023 on corruption charges, with health concerns raising international criticism.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has advised its players involved in the away Test series against England not to comment on the issue of Imran Khan's imprisonment.

This was after British media attempted to bait some of them into making comments on World Cup-winning skipper Imran's imprisonment back in the country.

• 'An Honest Man...': Miandad Breaks Down, Urges Release of Imran

Media Scrutiny and PCB's Response

The issue gained momentum following Sky Sports' interview with Imran's sons, aired during the lunch interval on the second day of the second Test at Lord's.

Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed was also asked whether the players had seen the interview of Imran's sons Kassim and Suleman to Mike Atherton.

Sarfaraz told the reporter at a media conference that the players were having lunch and didn't watch it.

"No we don't know anything about it, we were having lunch," he said when poked by a reporter about reports that the PCB had threatened to not send the team out after lunch if Sky Sports aired the interview.

There has been a sudden surge in the international media involving cricketers of other countries, demanding better health care for Imran Khan who is imprisoned in Adiala Jail.

Former teammate and captain, Javed Miandad also made an impassioned plea for the authorities to release Imran as he described him as a very honest person.

• 'I Don't Know Anything': Sarfaraz on Imran Interview

Diplomatic Considerations and Khan's Detention

A PCB source said the Board was obviously not happy with the Sky Interview as it was political in nature but because of a reception for the team on September 2 by Prince Charles and the existing diplomatic relations with the United Kingdom, they avoided prolonging the issue and decided to carry on playing the series.

Pakistan lost the first Test by an innings and 103 runs. The third Test is scheduled to begin in Birmingham on September 9.

The 73-year-old Imran's continued detention and reported health concerns have triggered criticism from his family and several former international cricketers.