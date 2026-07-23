PCB confirms five-ODI England tour before World Cup

Cricket fans can anticipate an exciting five-match One-day International series between Pakistan and England in May 2025, serving as a vital preparatory ground for both teams eyeing success at the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

IMAGE: The PCB said the series would serve as valuable preparation for both teams ahead of the World Cup. Photograph: PCB/X

Key Points Pakistan and England will compete in a five-match One-Day International series in May 2025.

The series is strategically scheduled as vital preparation for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Specific venues across England, including Southampton, Manchester, and Cardiff, will host the matches.

Both teams, currently ranked fifth and seventh respectively, aim to improve their standings.

This series builds on recent cricketing engagements between the two nations, including a 2021 ODI tour.

Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday finalised a five-match One-day series with England next year ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup being co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. The series will be held in England from May 15 to 26.

World Cup Preparation And Team Rankings

The PCB said the series would serve as valuable preparation for both teams ahead of the World Cup, to be held from October 4 to November 21. Pakistan are currently ranked fifth in the ICC ODI Team Rankings, while England occupy the seventh spot.

The last time Pakistan toured England for an ODI series was in 2021. England are also scheduled to tour Pakistan in November this year for a Triangular series also involving Sri Lanka. The PCB has yet to announce the dates and venues for the series.

Series schedule: May 15 First ODI, Southampton; May 19 Second ODI, Manchester; May 21 Third ODI, Leeds; May 23 Fourth ODI, Chester-le-Street; May 26 Fifth ODI, Cardiff.